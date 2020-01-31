Third quarter explosion sends University past East

The hill was already high enough Friday for Greenbrier East heading into its opening round clash with Class AAA No. 1 University at the Big Atlantic Classic, even at full strength.
Without leading scorer Bailee Coles who was sitting while he recovers from a concussion sustained over a week ago, the hill became more like Mount Everest.
While the Spartans hung tough early, in the end, turnovers and a huge third quarter from the defending state champions were more than the young Spartans could overcome.
Leading by 13 at the break, University exploded for 30 third-quarter points, allowing Greenbrier East just seven over the same time period to walk away with a 73-37 win.
"We had to give (the players) a little wake up call at halftime. They weren't emotionally in the game in the first half," University head coach Joe Schmidle said. "I think the quick start might have been a bad thing. They just seemed to take it more easy on them and I got more mad."
"We turned up on defense and played much better in the second half," Schmidle continued. "You have to have some pride. Sometimes I think they don't play hard on purpose so they can play longer."
The Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead, before a stickback from Tucker Via broke the ice for East. Trailing by five as the first quarter clock ticked under two minutes, the Spartans tied the game with a bucket from Zach Patton and a 3-pointer from Via.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, it would be as close as they could get over the remainder of the game. Aaron Forbes scored to put the Hawks back in front and K.J. McClurg beat the buzzer for a 20-16 lead after the first period.
The second quarter was the trimmers of the earthquake that was about to come after halftime.
A score from Peyton Pack trimmed the lead to two, but University answered with a 10-0 run for a 12 point lead that was 13 when the halftime horn sounded.
A different University team took the floor to start the second half and the Hawks pressure defense sent Greenbrier East spiraling out of control.
"We played well early, but, we turned the basketball over a lot early in the game. Then we had (13) turnovers in the third quarter alone. We were in position to do something good," Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles said. "There trap absolutely destroyed us in the second half."
In the first three minutes of the third quarter, the halftime lead ballooned to 21 primarily on scores from McClurg, who finished the game with 29 points to lead all scorers. A bucket from Seams at the 5:10 mark stopped the bleeding for a blink, but University was far from done.
With turnovers feeding scores in the paint, the Hawks ran off 20 straight points before Clay Jackson's 3 beat the buzzer to end the misery of the third quarter.
"It is hard to beat a team like (University) if you are going to turn the basketball over," Coles said. "They are just too good. They finish, they make their layups and they make their free-throws. They play well together and they are well-coached. For us, we had to do a lot of things well today and then we turn the ball over 35 times."
The forced turnovers by the Hawks led to 43 points on the other end and was the decisive statistic in the game. Every 2-point basket made by University came in the paint.
"We have been working on (our pressure defense) lately because we haven't been doing a good job of pressuring the ball, in my opinion," Schmidle said. "Not the way we like to, and not the way we are used to doing it the last three or four years. We need to play defense hard all the time, not just when you have too. It bothers me that we try to go out and outscore people, instead of shutting people down."
University advances to the 9 p.m. AAA championship game tonight against Woodrow Wilson. The Hawks won the previous meeting in December, 73-67, in Morgantown.
Greenbrier East (5-7)
Quentin Wilson 1, Tucker Via 12, Clay Jackson 5, Adam Seams 7, Davey Vance 1, Peyton Pack 3, Zach Patton 5, Jarrett McHale 2, Sam Aultz 8. Totals: 16-41 5-10 44.
University (12-3)
K.J. McClurg 29, Kaden Metheny 13, Ryan Niceler 13, John Ross Mazza 3, Aaron Forbes 9, Kyle Smith 2, T.T. Brooks 8, Blake Barkley 7, Mike Maumbe 2, Noah Braham 2. Totals: 38-62 9-17 88.
GE: 16 14 7 7 — 44
U: 20 23 30 15 — 88
3-point goals: GE: 7 (Via 2, Jackson, Seams, Patton, Aultz 2), U: 3 (McClurg, Metheny, Mazza). Fouled out: None