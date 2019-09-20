Third quarter dooms Woodrow again

Second-half woes have plagued Class AAA co-No. 15 Woodrow Wilson in recent years. Friday night at Van Meter Stadium, it was more of the same for the Flying Eagles when they hosted co-No. 11 Huntington.
Leading 17-13 at the half, Devin Jackson picked off three Woodrow Wilson passes, all of which led to scores in a 38-19 win for the Highlanders.
"Just frustrating, but we had some kids that played hard on both sides of the ball tonight," Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett said. "One-possession ballgame coming out (of halftime) and turnovers got us."
"We are very, very young. Out of our starting 11, there are seven guys that this is their third game on Friday night," Huntington head coach Billy Seals said. "If we can ever get out of our own way, we are a pretty good football team. I thought our kids got the message at halftime and we played pretty good football in the second half."
Jackson's first interception came on Woodrow's first series of the second half when the Highlanders' front line put heavy pressure on Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen.
The Highlanders then marched 62 yards in nine plays to take a 24-13 lead midway through the third quarter. The backbreaker came on the next series when Jackson caught the ball and rambled 40 yards for the score and a 31-13 advantage.
"(Jackson) is another kid that it is game three for him," Seals said. "Unfortunately for him, he started for us as a sophomore and broke his ankle and was lost for the year."
Jackson's third pick of the quarter didn't go for a score, but it did go deep into Flying Eagles territory, where quarterback Ta'Jhan Blackwell found Eli Archer free down the seam for the third score of the quarter and a 38-13 lead.
"We probably threw the ball more in the second half than we have in three years here," Sarrett said. "That is how it is. We are beat up a little bit and have some people hurt and out right now."
Woodrow tried to seize the momentum quickly when it recovered an onside kick to start the game. But Huntington's defense was up to the challenge and, for the majority of the opening half, kept the Flying Eagles in check.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Highlanders defense recorded the first points of the game when heavy pressure up front led to McMillen being tackled in the end zone when Woodrow scrimmaged from its own one-yard line.
With good field position after the free kick, Huntington went 56 yards in eight plays for a 10-0 lead.
Woodrow found some life on offense on the next series and McMillen hit Keynan Cook for a 22-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead to 10-7.
Huntington quelled the home team's momentum with a six-play drive for a score, sparked by a 42-yard run from Jackson when it appeared he would be stopped for no gain.
With the ball deep in its own territory and less than two minutes left in the half, Huntington gambled on moving the ball down the field. The risk backfired when Donte Quattrone picked off Blackwell and went 15 yards for the score before halftime.
Woodrow Wilson (1-3) will host Hurricane for Homecoming Friday, while Huntington (2-1) hosts South Charleston.
H (1-1): 0 17 21 0 — 38
WW (1-2): 0 13 0 6 — 19
Second quarter
H: Safety
H: Eli Archer 10 pass from Ta'Jhan Blackwell (Brocton Blair rush)
WW: Keynan Cook 22 pass from Maddex McMillen (Joseph Wells kick)
H: Blair 4 run (Nathan Young kick)
WW: Donte Quattrone 15 INT return
Third quarter
H: Diallo Mitchell 5 run (Young kick)
H: Jackson 40 INT return
H: Archer 15 pass from Blackwell (Young kick)
Fourth quarter
WW: McMillen 18 run (no conversion try)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Blair 12-144, Jackson 5-45, Mitchell 10-98, Amari Felder 6-12, Blackwell 4-2. WW: Lamont Lee 2-4, McMillen 19-21-1, Hezekyiah Creasy 2 (-4), Martay Lee 3-16, Bryant Jones 2-10
PASSING — H: Blackwell 6-13-1-82-2. WW: McMillen 13-20-3-142-1
RECEIVING — H: Archer 3-36-2, Isiah France 1-11, Blair 1-11, Noah Waynick 2-27. WW: Jones 5-22, Cook 3-66-1, Martay Lee 2-28, Burnett 3-27