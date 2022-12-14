new richmond – Wyoming East mustered 10 points against visiting Logan in a pivotal third quarter Wednesday night.
But to Logan it must have seemed like 100.
Because the Warriors were shutting down anything and everything, limiting the Wildcats to a mere two points en route to a 51-39 win in a matchup between the defending Class AAA state champions and the Class AA runner-up Warriors.
“We scored 37 points in three quarters and scored two in one,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We panic sometimes, rush shots. We don’t get enough ball movement, enough player movement. You’re not going to beat a team like this scoring one field goal in a quarter unless you shut the other team out.”
“That’s our goal on every possession, make it hard for the offense to score,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said.
“We see spurts of it, a quarter or two here, like the third quarter tonight. We were really on defensively. When we get to be 32 minutes like that, that’s the goal.”
Trailing 29-21 at the half, the Wildcats cut it to six right off the bat when Bam Mosby scored. They wouldn’t score again in the quarter.
Abby Russell started a 10-0 run that saw five different Warriors score on the run, another two from Kayley Bane, a 3 from Maddie Clark, a two from Colleen Lookabill and a free throw from Alivia Monroe.
That gave the Warriors a 16-point 39-23 lead heading to the fourth.
Logan battled to get it within single digits once, late, but the game was decided by that point.
Logan lost four key players, including Class AAA all-state captain Peyton Ilderton from its state championship team, and the Wildcats are facing a steep learning curve.
It was a tough lesson learned Wednesday at the War Zone.
“Our seniors are playing positions they haven’t played since buddy league, or girls league,” Gertz said. “We’re learning. We haven’t competed with the intensity that I expected, but tonight we did. This was the best team we’ve played; this was the best game we’ve played all year. This is a tough place to play. We’ve been coming over here 25 years, however long this school has been here, in girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, freshman basketball that I used to coach, Logan teams may have won two or three times ever.
“That is a state championship team we just lost to; I don’t think there is any doubt in my mind,” Gertz added. “They will be up playing St. Mary’s in a few weeks at our place and that might be the title game (in Class AA).”
The Warriors blocked nine shots in the game. Gabby Cameron (3) and Alivia Monroe (2) came off the bench to combine for five of them.
“We have to understand to that when you turn around and a girl is four inches taller than you’re, kick the all,” Gertz said. “Ten of our 14 players are freshmen or sophomores. They tried to set the national shot block record tonight and they almost succeeded, because we ate a few of them.”
“Not that was Emily (Saunders), at Martinsburg,” Boninsegna quipped, recalling the time former 6-5 Gatorade player of the year Emily Saunders blocked 18 shots at Martinsburg.
The shot blocking was aided by a little adjustment the Warriors made for defensive purposes.
“Alivia came in and played well, she played good solid defense,” Boninsegna said.
“She’s hard to move and Gabby came in with her reach and a lot of width. That was a little adjustment by us. When they had their two bigs in we didn’t match up well against them down low because they could post it up. By putting two bigs it gave us a little more flexibility with our high-low game because we could guard them a little better.”
The Warriors, behind the play of sophomore point guard Cadee Blackburn, jumped on the Wildcats early.
In what has been a blueprint for victory for the Warriors in their nearly decade of double-A dominance, they blitzed to a 15-3 lead.
Blackburn had two drives to the basket for scores and then an assist (the Warriors assisted on 12 of 18 made field goals) to Clark for another to push it to 12 in the first quarter.
Two 3s by Autum Adkins got the Wildcats back in it, but again a Blackburn 3 (she had a tea-high 14) started a run in which Monroe and Cameron came in with big minutes and helped the Warriors go ahead 25-12.
Blackburn also had seven rebounds and four assists. Clark had 13 points and five assists and four rebounds, Monroe had three points, six rebounds and Cameron had six points.
Logan was led by 12 points from Natalie Blankenship and Adkins.
Logan
Natalie Blankenship 3 5-6 12, Addyson Amick 1 0-0 2, Paytience Bragg 0 1-3 1, Halle Crouse 2 0-0 5, Autumn Adkins 4 0-0 12, Peyton Butcher 0 1-2 1, Bam Moseby 2 2-4 6, Rylee Conn 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 9-15 39.
Wyoming East
Abby Russell 1 2-4 5, Cadee Blackburn 4 5-8 14, Colleen Lookabill 2 0-0 5, Madde Clark 5 2-3 13, Kayley Bane 2 1-2 5, Charleigh Price 0 0-0 0, Alivia Monroe 1 1-3 3, Gabby Cameron 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 18 11-20 51.
L: 9 12 2 16 — 39
WE: 18 11 10 12 — 51
Three-point goals — L: 6 (Blankenship, Crouse 1, Adkins 4), WE: 4 (Russell 1, Blackburn 1, Lookabill 1, Clark 1). Fouled out L: Crouse, Mosby).
