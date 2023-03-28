Marshall opened its spring practice season on Monday, and here is what I’m going to be keeping an eye on over the next month:
QUARTERBACK BATTLE
Cam Fancher is the incumbent at quarterback, but he’s far from a lock to line up as the starter this fall. Fancher was, for the most part, average in 2022 as the Thundering Herd leaned heavily on its standout ground game and stonewall defense to do a lot of the heavy lifting.
Fancher certainly has a leg up on the competition at this stage, but the gap between himself and those chasing him isn’t all that wide. If Cole Pennington or Chase Harrison can show out in spring drills, there’s a decent chance one of them could leap Fancher on the depth chart for the starting job.
SEMORE STEPS IN AT DC
Following MU’s all-timer of a 2022 on the defensive side of the ball, coordinator Lance Guidry was plucked from Huntington by Cotton Bowl champion Tulane (then, not long after that he left the Green Wave for Miami). Marshall filled that spot with Georgia Tech linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jason Semore in the offseason, so this spring will be our first chance to get a look at what Semore brings to the table.
Despite the change in leadership, don’t expect much to change about how MU approaches its defense in 2023 – very much a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” situation.
Semore has a solid core back including defensive end Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and defensive back Micah Abraham, and he’ll also have Herd defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson, who also holds the co-defensive coordinator title, as his right hand man.
That’s the good news, and I wouldn’t call the rest “bad news” but Marshall has some holes to plug in its depth chart in a few spots.
Outside of Neal, the Herd doesn’t have much in the way of experience at Marshall among its linebackers but could get solid contributions from transfers Marc Viechec (Southeastern) and Kesean Brown (Appalachian State). The same goes for cornerback where Abraham is very good but MU will need to find a replacement for Steven Gilmore (one of the best to ever do it for Marshall in my opinion) on the other side. This could be the landing spot for Wake Forest transfer and former Cabell Midland High standout J.J. Roberts and don’t count out Texas A&M transfer Josh Moten.
At safety, Marshall has some guys who have played in the past, just not a lot. It will be interesting to see what shakes out at the back of MU’s secondary.
ALI AT FULL STRENGTH
We haven’t seen all-everything running back Rasheen Ali at anything close to full strength in almost a year and half, so it will be interesting to see what kind of workload he takes on over the next few weeks. Marshall was fortunate to get the production out of Khalan Laborn that it did in 2022, but as it currently stands MU doesn’t have a real homerun hitter behind Ali on the depth chart. Ethan Payne is a fine backup and change of pace, but if Ali were to miss significant time again in 2023 it could be a major cause for concern. If A.J. Turner or Maurice Jones are called upon, they’ll have to get up to speed fast or sink.
All of that is the long winded way of saying with Ali back at full strength, keeping him healthy should be a top priority for Marshall this spring.
POSITION BATTLES
We’ve been over quarterback and some of the spots on defense already, but there are a few other spots for grabs I’m keeping an eye on. At tight end, Toby Payne (Ethan’s younger brother and both of them former stars at Poca High), Rahmod Smith, Marcus Valez and UTEP transfer Luke Soto will battle for position on the depth chart. At receiver Marshall likely has Charles Montgomery’s name written in ink on the depth chart and a lot of question marks after that, but Caleb McMillien, E.J. Horton, Bryan Robinson, Talik Keaton and transfers Mason Pierce and DeMarcus Harris will all be names to watch this spring.
Marshall brings back almost all of its starters along the offensive line from 2022, but the Herd will need to find a new man at right tackle – look for Tyshawn Hurst and Tariq Montgomery to be in the mix there along with Florida State transfer Lloyd Willis.
