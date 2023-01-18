Marshall is coming off its most impressive week of men’s basketball in a long time, and as we near the midway point of the Sun Belt Conference schedule the Thundering Herd might just be the team to beat in the SBC.
Taevion Kinsey is playing like an All-America candidate and strong contender for title of best player in the Sun Belt, Andrew Taylor has developed and tweaked his game to become a consistent threat on both ends of the floor, Kam Curfman is the long-range threat the Herd has been seriously missing in recent seasons, Micah Handlogten is emerging as a serious problem in the paint and one of the top freshmen big men in the country. Dan D’Antoni has Marshall playing as well as it has since perhaps the program’s lone NCAA tournament appearance this century in 2018.
The Cam Henderson Center feels alive again and the Herd is riding high as we near the midway point of the Sun Belt regular season schedule, but to keep that momentum rolling and remain a legitimate contender for the conference’s regular season crown Marshall is going to have to figure out how to win on the road.
The Thundering Herd has been near great at home this season, with MU’s lone loss in Huntington coming late last month against a very good James Madison squad. Away from home it has been a different story.
Marshall’s record on the road so far this season sits at 3-3, and the only trip away from the Henderson Center for a Sun Belt game ended in a loss at Georgia Southern. This was an issue for Marshall in recent seasons in Conference USA as well. Last season MU went 3-11 away from home with just two road wins in the league, including one at Southern Miss in the midst of the Golden Eagles’ 17-game losing streak to end the season.
I haven’t always been the most optimistic when it comes to Marshall basketball in recent years but time and again this season this group has risen up to ease my concerns. I’ve seen enough to buy in on this Marshall team – I think they can do it.
Marshall football coach Charles Huff sat down for a press conference last week and had some things to get off his chest as it relates to the cutthroat nature of roster management these days.
The transfer portal, for better or worse, is here to stay in one form or another and despite recent attempts at regulation there are still some loopholes programs are finding to go after players. Huff offered a very specific example.
The Herd’s head man said Deion Sanders, or “Coach Prime” as Huff called him, recently contacted a transfer player who had picked Marshall and already arrived in Huntington. Sanders was trying to sway the player into coming to play for him at Colorado. Huff said the player, who he did not name, decided to stay at Marshall.
“Until they actually show up on campus and go to class, they are not committed to Marshall or any university,” Huff said. “Obviously the high school guys sign on National Signing Day and are traditionally committed, but the portal is still wide open.”
What Huff described Sanders doing was not breaking any rules, but it sure does make life even more difficult for college football coaches – especially those at Group of Five programs.
Not only do you have to worry about building and maintaining your roster while Power Five programs are looming and looking to pluck your best players, but you also have to fend off guys like Deion Sanders who will absolutely take full advantage of the rules and reach out to guys already on campus for Hail Mary attempts at grabbing those players too.
Good news and bad news for Marshall football on Tuesday.
First the good – defensive lineman Owen Porter is coming back for his final season of eligibility.
Porter, a state champion wrestler and football standout at Spring Valley High, announced his intention to play another season of college football at Marshall during Tuesday’s media availability. He was always a solid player for the Herd but made the leap to superstar status among the MU faithful in 2022. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference first team pick after totaling 60 tackles (22 solo) along with 15 tackles for a loss and nine and a half sacks.
Porter’s services in 2023, according to a report by Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett, will come under a new defensive coordinator.
With as well as Marshall’s defense has performed since Charles Huff arrived and brought Lance Guidry to Huntington as defensive coordinator, the Herd was always going to have to fight to keep Guidry around. As the cliche goes, however, Mama called.
Guidry, a Louisiana native and former head coach at McNeese State, is off to take over as the defensive coordinator at Tulane with the Green Wave fresh off a Cotton Bowl win against Southern Cal.
Good for him. It was a great run with him in Huntington. The 2022 Marshall defense was the best I can remember, and a lot of really good players – like Porter – will be back. Guidry will be good at Tulane, now Huff has some work to do in order to fill that void at MU and keep that momentum rolling in 2023.
