As a head football coach back in the day, I would get the team together during August practices, hand the players a notecard and ask them to write down their goals. That was the only instruction.
Well, most of the guys would write what they wanted to achieve for that particular season. Going undefeated, rush for 1,000 yards, lead the team in tackles, etc., were the more common answers. Some would take it a step further and say they wanted to become a great college and professional athlete and be in the Hall of Fame one day. As coaches, we would read them and keep them to later remind the young athlete about their goals in a case where they needed to work a little harder.
One year I got a card back from a boy named Sammy and it was different from any I had ever received. Sammy’s goals were to get married when he grew up and become a good husband and father. That was it. After showing the card to my assistants, all of us thought it was laughable and certainly did not follow our intention. However, we all knew Sammy and knew he was not trying to be funny. He wasn’t that kind of kid.
You see, Sammy was a member of the football, wrestling and track teams. He was a team member but seldom started or even played. He wasn’t a great athlete at all. He wasn’t big, strong or fast. I was also his wrestling and track coach so I had first-hand knowledge of his athletic ability.
The thing about Sammy was that he was that steady performer who coaches respected. He never missed a day of school or practice in the three years I coached him. There were days I knew he didn’t feel well but he never complained.
He also never complained about playing time. In football, he studied and knew the plays for every position just to get a chance to get in the game. In wrestling, he would fill in anywhere you needed him. And you never had to worry about Sammy’s grades. He was a good “B” student and never in danger of being ineligible. The teachers loved him. Sammy was always early for practice and always had his equipment ready to participate when he did get playing time. He always gave his best but sometimes that wasn’t enough for a win.
I knew that Sammy was not going to be a super athlete and his timid demeanor would not allow him to be an entertainer or famous politician. That is not necessarily a bad thing. You see, I also knew that Sammy would never become a foul-mouthed trash talker, wife abuser, juicer, tantrum thrower, whiner or any other negative superlative you can think of. He would be that guy who goes to work every day, retires from the same job after many loyal years, takes good care of his wife and children, helps and watches over his neighbors and probably never gets his name in the newspaper until his obituary is printed.
In my opinion, the Sammys of this world are the real heroes. They may go unnoticed but their goals are realistic and they do achieve them. The Sammys are the quiet true legends who have nothing else to prove.
Merry Christmas!