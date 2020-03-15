The Squirrel Master, Reelfoot Lake, and Life on the Road Part II

Author’s note: Last week as you may recall in Part I our hero was on a journey from the Squirrel Master Classic in Alabama to Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee.
After two days at Squirrel Master and way too much good southern cooking at the Southern Sportsman’s Lodge in Alabama, I am back on a plane to Charleston. The old Chevy gets me back home and I literally dump out one suitcase, cram things into another, Dotzie the Cur dog jumps in the truck with me and we are off. The destination is Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee to meet up with my squirrel dog buddy Kevin Murphy for a video project we have been scheming on for some time.
Dotzie and I pick up cameraman Logan Bockrath on the way and we proceed through the night to Tiptonville, Tennessee. I have read about and thought about visiting Reelfoot Lake for years and now here I am. Reelfoot has an incredible history which started in 1811 when a series of earthquakes rocked this area and tremors were felt as far away as Quebec, Canada, and church bells rang as a result in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Huge crevasses opened up in the earth and between the now nonexistent Reelfoot River and the nearby Mississippi, it all filled with water and the present day lake is the result, all 15,000 acres of it.
Standing on the lake shore at sunrise I quickly realize this may be the proverbial sportsman’s paradise. With miles of shallow water, cypress trees, Spanish moss and lilly pads, you might think this is Louisiana, not Tennessee. Reelfoot is the home of lots of fishing. Crappie fishing is very popular and I am surprised that some fishermen are out there now, here at the end of February. I have always heard of Reelfoot’s duck hunting and I soon realize that I will have to return to Reelfoot and explore it for the fishing, ducks, turkeys, and, O yeah, squirrels, which is what we are here for now. Maybe you are not a hunter; Reelfoot has an amazing array of wildlife and birds to observe, including a large population of nesting bald eagles. If you are interested in sampling the wide variety of what Reelfoot has to offer the sportsman, contact John Fagan at Grays Camp (731-253-7813). (www.reelfoottourism.com)
Kevin Murphy and I are here to do some squirrel hunting video along with first-time hunter Jillian Bottge, and we spend a day and a half tramping the area near Reelfoot. Dotzie and Kevin’s dog Butchie tree several squirrels and we introduce Jillian to the wonderful world of squirrel dogging. Hunting with a first time hunter like Jillian, I am once again struck with seeing all there is in the hunting world through the eyes of new hunter.
So many of the things that we as longtime hunters take for granted are pointed out almost by the minute. Jillian is like a sponge to the things about hunting that Kevin and I are trying to relate to her, but it seems that she constantly sees something about the hunt and the natural world around us that I would not have thought to bring up. It was a wakeup call for me to be more observant and recognize all the things that hunters need to appreciate and be thankful for.
Hunting any new area can be an eye opener, and this area is so flat compared to the hills of home it is a welcome relief. The swamp-like conditions are intriguing and the first day produces among other things the bonus of a big swamp rabbit. This was all big fun but as anyone in the business can tell. You, attempting to do video is work, and at night Dotzie and I crash at the lakeside cabin and by Sunday morning Logan and I are on the road back to the Mountain State.
I roll into the driveway late at night and crawl out of the truck, numb from the trip. I’m glad to see Helen and home and know I will need a few days of recovery with deadlines piled up to the ceiling.
The Squirrel Master Classic is always fun, and Reelfoot was truly amazing, but there is that thing about home and your heart.
Now, where am I going next?
Larryocase3@gmail.com www.gunsandcornbread.com