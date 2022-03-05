The Squirrel Master Classic is like coming home

I could not deny it felt like coming home. When the car turned down the lane to the Southern Sportsman’s Lodge I knew I would see old friends and feel right at home. I walked up on the porch, opened the door, and walking into the front room it really felt like I had just been here yesterday. The Southern Sportsman’s Lodge near Hayneville, Alabama, does not seem to change much.
The deer and turkey mounts adorn the walls, and the comfy couches and easy chairs seem to entice you to sit a spell and soak it all in. I always wander toward the kitchen to say hello to the ladies that do all cooking there and to pay homage to the rows of pictures on the wall. From back in the day, celebrities from sports, entertainment, politics, and other walks of like are shown.
All of these people have hunted here and enjoyed the hospitality of this historic hunting lodge. Many were here hunting with Jackie Bushman, father of the Buckmasters deer hunting organization and creator of the Squirrel Master Classic.
The Squirrel Master Classic is the brainchild of Bushman, founder of Buckmasters, one of the first deer related magazines and Outdoor TV programs. Eight years ago, Bushman was looking for a way to attract hunters back to their roots, small game hunting, where a lot of us began this journey as a hunter.
Jackie Bushman’s idea was this, have a squirrel hunt in a fun competition atmosphere. Teams are made up of outdoor television personalities, outdoor writers and editors, a dog handler with a squirrel dog to find the squirrels for you, and most important a young person who is a 4-H shooter.
The 4-H shooters are very important in this undertaking as they are really the reason the event exists, getting young hunters introduced into the world of small game hunting.
Gamo Air Rifles (www.gamousa.com) sponsored the event and supplied all the hunters with a Gamo Swarm Magnum pellet rifle. The Swarm Magnum is the world’s only ten shot break barrel air rifle and the 10X Quick Shot magazine allows the shooter to load ten pellets in the magazine, insert it into the rifle and fire ten quick shots before you have to reload.
Believe me, we needed those quick second and third shots on this hunt as these squirrels had their running shoes on. Once they started running in the treetops, sometimes with spectacular leaps from tree to tree, you had to be quick, or you came up empty handed.
A revolutionary horizontal inertia fed magazine integration on the Gamo air gun make it lighter, more compact and low profile. This upgraded rapid reload technology avoids double loading a pellet: the magazine rotates and inserts a pellet into the breach using the inertia of the recoil when shooting the air rifle.
Utilizing a single-cocking break-barrel charging system, two-stage Custom Action Trigger, and an ergonomically designed stock with a thumbhole-style vertical grip, prominent cheek riser, and padded butt stock, the Swarm Magnum 10X GEN2 .22 offers balanced handling and a comfortable fit for precision target shooting and hunting applications.
(Meanwhile out in the squirrel woods) Nick Mundt, Michael Waddell, and others from the Bone Collector crew looked a little frazzled. They were working the action of their Gamo air rifles as fast as they could, aiming it back to the top of a very tall oak tree and pulling the trigger. Unfortunately for them and our team, they weren’t connecting with their target, a very fast and very agile gray squirrel who was showing off with treetop acrobatics.
This squirrel was good, he was fast, and he wasn’t sticking around to get shot at anymore. This little tree dwelling rodent was gettin’ out of Dodge.
Under full disclosure, I could have been shooting too, and I should have been, but I was trying to take pictures and video, so I was no help with the squirrel. One of our dog handlers for the day, Shane Mason, stood watching the whole show with some dismay and offered words of encouragement like “Boys, will one of you please hit that squirrel!!”
All of this little vignette was being played out in a beautiful piece of Alabama woods not far from Hayneville, and we were the guest of Neal Pettus who was our guide and showed us around some wonderful squirrel woods.
As with most good things, the Squirrel Master Classic is over much to soon. At the end of the second day of hunting, everyone gathers round, and the squirrels are counted from each team. There is much anticipation as Jackie Bushman and Lawrence Taylor from Gamo count each squirrel.
I was on the Bone Collector team and to be honest we were feeling pretty confident as we had taken a record 33 squirrels the day before. When it was all done however, it was not to be, the hard charging Bone Collector team had taken 59 squirrels in the two days, the Raised Hunting team brought in a whopping 60!
There were many high fives and much back slapping, not to mention some very happy but tired squirrel dogs. I went back to the lodge and walked through one more time before leaving. The big buck and turkey mounts, as well as the pictures of football players and country singers from the past seemed to say, “See you next time”, I assured them I would be back.