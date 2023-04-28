Delaney Buckland’s softball career is a world of sensational stats and fun factoids unlike any player the area has seen.
A catalyst in the circle for three years, Buckland this season has emerged as a force in the batter’s box, with a state leading 32 walks, which is 10 more than she had allowed in 141 innings pitched.
As a sophomore she was once involved in a 64-strikeout mano-a-mano, record-setting dual with Shady Spring rival Paige Maynard (Maynard had 34 strikeouts, Buckland 30) and neither got a decision in what was ultimately 1-0 win by Shady in 15 innings.
In a doubleheader sweep of Shady Spring last week, a sweep that handed Independence home-field advantage in the upcoming Class AA Region 3, Section 2 playoffs, Buckland drew walks to lead off both games, leading runs, and she did not walk a batter in 12 innings.
Independence will host Liberty and Nicholas will be at Shady Spring in the first round of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Monday at 6 p.m.
You want another crazy fact? Buckland is one of the few players who bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
While she has dazzled opponents with a parcel of pitches as a hard-throwing right-hander, Buckland, a one-time aspiring gymnast, said she is naturally a lefty.
“I did gymnastics when I was younger and I was left-handed ” Buckland said. “It came natural to me to be left-handed when I would flip or whatever.”
Coach Ken Adkins said a change in style paid big dividends too, helping her hit a team-best .373 and reach base 58 times. Adkins generally runs for Buckland to save her for the circle but her courtesy runners have scored 34 runs.
“She was a slapper (slap hitter) but she wasn’t really a good at it because she hit so many fly balls,” Adkins said. “So, I said why don’t you just go ahead and swing away. It’s worked out for her.”
Adkins knows Independence’s trek to the state tournament is directly dependent on what the Patriots’ prodigy does in the pitching circle.
“We’ve got two good young pitchers but for us to go where we want to go, we’re going to ride Delaney. In Buckland We Trust, that’s how we role,” Adkins said.
With good reason. Buckland is 16-4 this season with a 1.28 earned run average. She had zeroed in on the zone in fearless fashion.
That doubleheader sweep of Shady Spring is a good example. Buckland threw 143 pitches in a doubleheader sweep of Shady Spring Friday, 117 for strikes, meaning over 80 percent of her pitches were for strikes over 12 combined innings.
Buckland has won her last seven starts and has not walked a batter in six of those. She has thrown 570 pitches and 447 for strikes 78.4 percent of her pitches over those 42 innings.
That prodigious portfolio makes it hard to believe that she didn’t start her career in the circle. In fact, as a young player the Patriots prodigy once made an all-star team as position player.
“When I was younger, we didn’t have a pitcher so I just kind of stepped up, and it came natural to me,” Buckland said. “We didn’t have a pitcher on my all-star team in Little League so I said I would do it; I’d try it. It didn’t go well at first, but I figured it out. I knew that’s where I wanted to play the rest of my life.”
Diminutive by comparison to pitchers of the day, Buckland is nevertheless a fearless competitor and with a full complement of pitches, including rise, drop, change and an often-overpowering fastball. She lives on the edges of the plate with command of her arsenal.
The results have shown why she had been a two-time first team all-stater well on her way to yer another first-team season.
Over the last three seasons Buckland’s strikeout total has been 344 as a sophomore, 280 as a junior and 235 this year.
Buckland could have as many as seven or eight postseason games depending on how it works out, giving her an outside shot at 1,000 punch outs. Her 859 in three years is a school record. Had Covid not wiped out her freshman year she easily would have topped 1,000 by this point. She has been used to being the only pitcher on the staff, and because she has a couple young pitchers to spell her she has been able to tamp down on the work load.
Which brings to mind another interesting stat. Buckland finished in the Top 10 nationally in strikeouts as a sophomore. But Adkins, who also raises quarter horses, said his softball workhorse was used too much at the end of the day
“As a sophomore she was in the Top 10 in the nation in strikeouts, had 340 strikeouts or something crazy and we did ride her, rode her all the way to the state tournament but we rode her a little too hard and when we got down there, I had no Delaney Buckland left,” Adkins said.
“She had an arm injury, and she didn’t tell me about it at the end of the season because she felt like she was the only pitcher we had. I walked out to her in the circle at the state tournament and I said, ‘What’s wrong? Why can’t we hit our spots?’ and she said, ‘I have no feeling in my two fingers.’ I said, ‘How long you been hurting?’ It was like in the movie with Kevin Costner, For Love of the Game, it was ‘all year.’
“We’ve tried to protect that a little bit. She’s a lot stronger. She knows what the season is like. She did not then. She knows what it takes to prepare for a season. She gets therapy, she ices it, she’s a senior.”
This year Buckland prepared for the workload.
“I would practice every week, 12 months a year so I knew I was going to be prepared for what was going to come,” Buckland said.
“We still find ourselves all the time putting her in the circle and it’s hard, when you know you can win, to not ride that,” Adkins said. “We don’t score 20 runs a game, so we would like to have started her and pulled her, but we’ve been in some tight games. Our whole region is stronger, so we’ve been in a lot of close games.”
Buckland understands the situation at hand.
“This year I’m trying to keep my arm healthy, I don’t want to get to state’s and be hurt again,” Buckland said. “This (making fewer starts) has definitely helped me.”
Buckland being a well-rounded player has helped the Patriots go 19-8 and earn top seed in the upcoming sectional and regional tournaments but her niche, where she wants to be, is in the circle.
“We’re going to go as she goes (in the circle),” Adkins said.
