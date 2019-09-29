The skill of the call is tough to master

As outdoorsmen and women, we collect memories from our outdoor experiences like keepsakes on a shelf in a den. We do so because we are passionate about our sport, its players and the wildlife we pursue. Being hunters is more than what we do — it defines us a person. We are hunters.
Having said that, not all of us start out as experts. In fact, I would argue that we are all novices in the art of practicing wildlife conservation and are simply fine with stating that we are lifelong learners in the behavior and movements of wild game animals. And for those happenings that require the use of a call, well then, we are all still learning to get closer to mastering the voices of the critters we call. To speak their language with a piece of wood or plastic that squeaks, chirps or whistles can be a downright challenge. But those who come close to perfection are sure fun to listen to and even more entertaining to spend a day afield with.
To witness someone calling in a turkey that gobbles back at them with every step, bugling back at a bull elk across a mountain, grunting to a buck chasing a doe or, for me, witnessing someone calling to ducks as they circle ever closer to the decoys is pure adrenaline excitement. I have witnessed all of the above many times and can say duck hunters hold a secret in their calling. I am no closer to understanding it today than the first time I blew across a duck call’s reed more than 30 years ago on my brother’s back porch overlooking the Elk River. I can hear the notes, identify the pitch and tones and can even call well enough to fool a few ducks, but I am stuck in that beginner’s phase of calling. At this point I should just give up and only hunt with folks who can call circles around me but, no, I’ll keep squeaking the calls to my embarrassment.
For those who enjoy the art of waterfowl hunting as well, our WVDNR sent out a little reminder I deemed appropriate to end this column. I hope you enjoy and good luck this season.
According to our WVDNR, the first segment of duck season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Are you ready for some of the best waterfowl hunting in West Virginia? Here’s what’s new for the upcoming season:
l West Virginia is maintaining a liberal goose season with a 5-bird daily limit.
l The daily bag limit for ducks is 6. Mallard and pintail bag limits have been reduced.
l Permits at Greenbottom WMA are required Oct. 1-3.
l Closing date for waterfowl seasons has moved to Jan. 31, 2020.
If you don’t have a hunting license, time is running out to get one before the season starts. All hunters 16 and older also need a Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp. This is a federal requirement and there are no exceptions for landowners or license-exempt hunters. And don’t forget to have a valid Harvest Information Program registration card in your possession when you hunt. They’re free and available online at www.wvhunt.com.
For more information, I choose to download the 2019-2020 Migratory Bird Regulations online at wvdnr.gov.