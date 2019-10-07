The Shady Spring volleyball machine rolls on

Can anyone stop Shady Spring this year on the volleyball court?
The obvious answer is, no team is invincible. Upsets happen and unforeseen circumstances arise. Predictions would be easy if it all played out on paper.
However, if all things stay status quo, it is going to take a monumental effort to knock off the Lady Tigers. That fact was obvious Saturday at the Coalfield Conference volleyball tournament.
Rarely do you see a team this dominant in any sport.
Shady is incredibly balanced with power along the front line on every rotation. They have a vast array of hitters who are extremely powerful and athletic. The players always seem to be in the right positions to combat any attack and their efficiency on free balls is staggering.
I have learned over the years that great hitting starts in the back row, moves through the setter, then over to the big bombers.
Shady’s passing and receiving is incredibly well coached and if there is a better setter than Bradlea Hayhurst in the state, I haven’t seen her.
Easily lost in the incredible power that Shady displays, Hayhurst is the quarterback who makes the machine run so efficiently.
Most of the time, it is somewhat predictable where the setter is going to send the ball based on the front line. Hayhurst is a complete mystery at the net, leaving teams clueless where the ball is going.
Sure, Shady has many options up front, but her ability to spread it around keeps defenders scrambling on the other side of the net.
Spread your defenders to both sides to cover the hitters and Hayhurst has a sixth sense to feel the movement and dumps the ball right in the middle of the defenders for an easy point.
Hayhurst has court smarts, as they say, and it frustrates her opponents without a doubt. She also has the ability to get the ball into the hitting zone on balls that look to be out of play.
Oh, and she can drop some big bombs of her own.
The Lady Tigers play with incredible poise, never overcelebrating points and playing even-keeled.
Shady Spring has lost only three matches all season, all to Class AAA power George Washington, which will likely make a serious run at the AAA title.
Statewide, Oak Glen is undefeated and has a powerful team. The Lady Golden Bears haven’t played the schedule Shady has, but they will possibly be a formidable opponent down the road.
l l l
If the remainder of Region 3 in Class AA is indeed playing for the second state tournament bid the region offers, it is going to be wild battle that will be highly unpredictable.
River View, PikeView and James Monroe will all battle for the second position behind Shady in Section 2. After watching Saturday’s action, I am leaning a little toward PikeView, but it is no given for sure.
Over in Section 1, right now it looks like a three-team race between Liberty, Independence and Westside. I have to admit, the Lady Renegades surprised me a little bit Saturday.
Westside defeated Oak Hill before dropping its match with Nicholas County. The Lady Renegades then knocked off Independence in their next match before losing to PikeView.
The win over Indy has to be a big confidence builder for Westside, which will make sectional seeding interesting for the postseason.
With Shady Spring lurking in regional play, winning Section 1 will be key to missing the Lady Tigers in round one of regional play.
Why does that matter?
The winner of Section 2 plays the runner-up of Section 1 in regional play. The two regional finalists automatically advance to the state tournament.
