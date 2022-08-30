The Register-Herald Player of the Week: Oak Hill's Green never tires in big defensive opener

OAK HILL – James Green was like a wheel rolling downhill against Nicholas County Friday night in a season-opening road victory.
The undersized defensive tackle, who plays in the land of the giants at a somewhat svelte listed weight of 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, finished the game with 16 tackles, and 9.5 of those went for a loss of yardage. He helped the Red Devils hold Nicholas County running back Kaleb Clark to under 100 yards in a game for the first time since November 2020.
For his efforts, Green was named The Register-Herald Athlete of the Week.
The wheel analogy is a good one until you realize that the tire never had a chance against Green. In fact, Green honed his skills in his backyard using rolling radials.
“I would have my cousin, at my house, roll a tire,” Green said. “It wasn’t a real big tire. But I would go and wrap it up. I think it would be the same as tackling a person. People have two legs, the tire has a hole in it, so you want to grab their leg or their body.”
He was grabbing about everything that moved against Nicholas, which has an experienced line, making Greens performance even more impressive.
“It was a great game, they had great linemen and everything, they just weren’t fast enough,” Green said of his performance.
It is that skill that enables Green to play on the defensive line at 145 pounds.
“Size doesn’t matter,” Green said, squashing a stereotype in the process. “It’s all about skill. If you keep on working on stuff, like doing the rip movement, simple stuff, you’ll get better at it. And (bigger linemen) really can’t do anything about it.”
He has heard the size talk before.
“I get it, little guy like me playing defensive line and you’re like 300-and-some pounds and I’m getting past you every time,” Green said.
Where size does matter might be in another aspect of the game. The Red Devils lost an all-stater in running back Leonard Farrow, Braxton Hall and a cadre of traditional-sized linemen. That left Oak Hill’s preseason prospects on the periphery.
“All the big players went,” Green said. “We had 70-some players last year and we have 35 now. A small triple-A team, I wouldn’t really think much of it either.”
The sophomore does have a little experience at the task, playing nose guard in middle school, though that is hardly the size he faced last Friday and certainly not the size or skill level of the linemen he will face this Friday at Independence.
But it was still a surprise.
“The week of the game I started practicing it,” Green said.
Of course, when you consider that Green’s favorite track race is the 800-meter run, considered the most grueling race in track because it is basically a two-lap sprint twice around the track, it stands to reason not much intimidates the young Red Devils standout.
When coach David Gorby asked him to run the 800, he returned with the proclamation that he “loved the race.”
“I like showing people that running one lap is not real hard,” Green said. “But when you have to full-sprint two (laps), it’s a lot harder than people think. I like showing how fast I am and that I can run far.”
Green is also a running back at Oak Hill, and that position would have likely been his favorite at the beginning of fall camp when he was doubling as a safety on defense. But it is the defensive line, and the challenge of going against some guys who in some games will have as much as a 2-to-1 weight advantage.
“I like D-line more than any other position,” he said. “I can get more tackles in the backfield than playing safety and being back there, half the time just watching the game and you don’t get any tackles.”
Green beat out a talented pool of weekly area athletes that includes Woodrow Wilson cross country’s Aiden Kneeland, Greenbrier West football’s Ty Nickell, Independence football’s Judah Price and Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams of Shady Spring volleyball.
