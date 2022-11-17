It’s funny when you think about it, but the state’s regular-season points scored record holder used to be a center. He even dabbled as a defensive end for a spell.
True story.
But Independence’s Judah Price found his way back to where his heart always lied on the football field. Running back.
Price, who set the state regular season scoring record with 300 points in nine games, and the Patriots battle Fairmont Senior Friday night at George D. Covey Field in Coal City in the Class AA quarterfinals. Fairmont has ended Indy’s season the last two years, including a 21-12 win in the state championship game last December.
Just let Price explain the places he has been on the football field.
“The first year I played C team I was a center,” Price said. “I guess the coaches underestimated me because of my size (but) they finally started to see what I could do.
“My seventh-grade season I broke my leg and I only got to play in the last three games. I played defensive end, surprisingly. I weighed 100 pounds, and I played defensive end.”
If it seemed like everyone was always trying to change Price, it’s because he was so valuable on the field, no matter where he was placed.
Coach John H. Lilly knew that and got him on the field as a slot receiver his first two seasons, backing up Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson.
And he had success last season, rushing for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns and catching eight passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns while scoring 20 total touchdowns. He scored a touchdown in the state championship game against Fairmont Senior and had 60 yards rushing.
He also topped the school’s rushing mark of 1,907 yards set last year by Goodson (and is 14 yards from his stated preseason goal of 2,000 yards). He has 1,986 yards rushing and scored 41 total touchdowns and has 34 two-point conversions.
Coming up through the ranks, even when Goodson was playing, Price was the guy, save the seventh-grade injury season.
“When I was in middle school, I was the one who was going to get the ball,” Price said. “We get to high school, and it was a different guy. and it kind of threw me off a little bit. It was hard the first two years, freshman and sophomore years, because I would just screw up playing running back. The transition to receiver, honestly, it took my heart, but I got used to doing it.”
Goodson, for one, knew that Price would explode on the scene this year.
“I knew last year that Judah was going to be the best player to ever play at Independence, by far,” Goodson said. “He can do everything the way it needs to be done at will. You see the way he moves on the field, the way he handles himself.”
That’s not just an all-time great at Independence making that statement. Goodson was the best player in the state a year ago as well as the Curt Warner Award winner as the state’s top running back.
“That meant a lot, especially coming from him,” Price said. “He’s going to be in the Hall of Fame here, he’s the Kennedy Award winner and the Warner Award winner. It’s special coming from him.”
Price’s brother Connor Gibson was an outstanding running back at Independence. His family has a background in the game. and at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Price always rooted for the little guy.
“We grew up always watching the great running backs like Barry Sanders and all those guys,” Price said. “Seeing the college running backs that aren’t insanely big and Connor, we’re the same size and him being a running back, I was always confident I could play running back.”
Price knew he could excel at the game the season after the broken leg.
“In eighth grade I weighed about 120 pounds and I think I averaged 150 yards (rushing) a game,” Price said. “The line we had then is the same line we have now, and I was confident in them then, and I’m much more confident in them now.”
Price not only set the scoring mark, he obliterated it, and he did it in short order. Not one of the Patriots’ nine games – one fewer than previous owners of the record played – went the distance. Most were played on shortened quarters in the second half because of score (Indy outscored opponents 520-31 in the regular season, Price scoring 58 percent of those points in the first half of most games).
The whirlwind of activity — which won’t stop because Price will go right into wrestling when football ends — hasn’t afforded him much time to consider his mammoth season.
“I never thought I’d (set the scoring record) for the world, but now it’s in the back of my mind,” Price said. “I feel like at the end of the season it’s something that will be meaningful to me. People come up to me all the time and congratulate me. It’s more of a team thing now. You have personal goals you’d like to set but we had team goals at the beginning of the season, and we are continuing those team goals.”
How good a center was Price?
“I think I was pretty good,” Price said.
Does starting center Fisher Williams have anything to worry about?
“No,” Price said, laughing. “Not anymore.”
What about defensive end?
“I tell you, I had, I think, 24 tackles in one game,” Price said.
So, should the defensive line starters be wary?
“I tell coach all the time, ‘Coach, put me on the defensive line’ but he won’t do it,” Price said.
His real home, after all, is the backfield.
The Patriots dispatched Bluefield 20-12 Friday night, and were stopped four times inside the red zone, three times in the first half. Price knows it will take a lot better effort to beat Fairmont.
“We got in their territory a bunch of times, we just turned the ball over (and) that’s personal; we can fix that easily,” Price said. “The rain didn’t help a lot for both teams. I feel like if the rain stops and it’s a nice day, a slight 40 degrees, the game changes in a lot of ways. A win is a win and we survived.
“I think we will play better anyway. Adrenaline and a will to win help us a lot. Them ending our season the past two years, that’s a grudge under my skin and that hasn’t left my mind since the day we walked off the Island (Wheeling Island Stadium, sight of the Super Six).
“But we will have to play a lot better (against Fairmont) and everybody knows that.”
Quarterback Trey Bowers has had a record-setting season himself with a school record 1,319 yards passing. He has only thrown one interception on the season dating back to the opener – 82 straight passes – and he has completed 67 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns. He scored a touchdown last year against Fairmont as a receiver.
Tyler Linkswiler has 581 yards and five touchdowns.
Cyrus Goodson has 28 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns and Colten Caron has 16 for 358 and two touchdowns.
Independence averages 349.8 yards per game on the ground, 139 passing and 488.8 total yards.
Fairmont is led by a trio of talented rushers, led by Dylan Ours (95-740-8), Germaine Lewis (97-488-8) and quarterback Brody Whitehair (90-378-6). Whitehair is 95-for-165 passing for 1,734 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. Four players have at least 20 receptions, led by Trey Longwell with 26 for 414 and four touchdowns, Jayden Cheriza (21-413-3), Cannon Dinger (20-474-3) and Ours (20-342-6).
Kicker Nate Flower, whose father Brandon is an Independence Hall of Famer, has made five field goals and is 26-of-28 of PATs.
