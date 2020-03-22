The outdoors can lend itself to social distancing

I could be completely wrong on this. If I am, I deeply apologize. I have no training, education, prior knowledge or inside information, and I am not connected to people in the know. I am an outdoor writer who works, lives and plays in West Virginia. That’s it.
It seems that after the ever-changing, umpteen daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic and what we should do and can’t do, the reports are generally followed by instructions for us to exercise the best practices for hygiene and social distancing and to remain calm.
To me, and again I could be way off base here, that advice points me in the direction of the places that are calming and far away from crowds – in the woods or on the water. Maybe one of the things we should consider is going fishing, hiking, shed hunting, turkey scouting or sitting on a rock overlooking some wide-open mountain vista. (Of course, those of us at the highest risk should stay home, period. Again, I am not an expert on any of this.)
Fishing has always kind of been an isolation sport in West Virginia. We, as people who fish, are notorious for keeping our honey-holes a secret. Whether fishing from a boat or wade fishing, it is common knowledge to give other anglers space. Even if the creek or lake is busy, anglers generally allow plenty of space and distance themselves from others.
Hiking is yet another activity that naturally tends to spread folks out. I have hiked many of the trails in my home county and throughout West Virginia, some of which are very popular and well-publicized, and I have never experienced humans in a line or a bunch. If and when you pass someone, again, a common practice is to give the other hikers some space out of courtesy.
If you thought those who fish were secretive, turkey hunters are even moreso. It is common practice this time of year, regardless of what is happening in the world, for turkey hunters to be found deep in the woods listening for and locating turkeys. Because the elusive bunch is tight-lipped, most non-turkey hunters aren’t even aware. With turkey season opening in about a month in West Virginia, this quiet group of citizens will be combing the hills and hollers of our great state in search of active turkey sign – quietly and most likely undetected. If there were ever a definition of social distancing for hunting, turkey hunters — being a close second behind ginseng diggers — might just be the perfect textbook case.
I am betting on some sunshine, fresh mountain air, getting closer to nature and some solitude to calm the soul and relax some of the tension during this time. Again, I have no idea if this is correct or smart. It just seems to me it may help in some small way. After all, that is what we all should be doing – trying to help in some small way.
Let’s do what West Virginians are known for – take care of each other and help out where we can. And as always, feel free to let me know if you happen to run into any turkeys in the backcountry – I promise, your secret is safe with me.