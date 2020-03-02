Around the state of West Virginia, the magic number is four for the 16 girls basketball teams left playing.
Four straight wins will culminate in a team hoisting the state championship trophy for its respective class at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center March 14.
The first step in that journey happens over the next three nights when the regional co-finals are contested across the Mountain State.
Class AAA gets things started Tuesday with eight games to determine the elite eight field that will make the trip to Charleston. The games in Class A will be played Wednesday and Class AA will close out regional play Thursday.
All regional games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The local combatants in Region 3 of Class AAA are no surprise. However, the venues may come as a bit of a shocker. Woodrow Wilson will host George Washington Tuesday at the high school gym, while Greenbrier East will travel to South Charleston.
The Lady Flying Eagles earned the regional home nod with a convincing sectional championship road win over top-seeded East. South Charleston pulled off a mild upset when the Lady Black Eagles won at George Washington to earn the right to host their matchup tonight.
Coming off an emotional win over East, Woodrow Wilson (18-5) will be looking for its first win this year over the Lady Patriots (14-10) after dropping both regular season contests.
All-stater Kalissa Lacy gave Beckley fits in the two losses, scoring 34 and 30 in the two George Washington wins. However, the Lady Flying Eagles have played with renewed fervor of late and have been stellar on defense during the postseason.
Seniors Liz Cadle and Victoria Staunton have led the Lady Flying Eagles this year. However, in true Beckley fashion, Brian Nabors' crew has played solid all down the bench, especially late in the year.
Greenbrier East (20-4) and South Charleston (17-6) did not the meet during the regular season. The Lady Black Eagles are strong defensively, while the Lady Spartans have solid offensive weapons that create problems for the opposition.
Senior Haley McClure and sophomore Amya Damon will be a tough guard for South Charleston and will need to shine offensively for East to win.
Similar to Class AAA, all four teams battling in Class AA of Region 3 have a strong chance of making the state tournament field. Westside (17-7) hosts Bluefield Thursday, while PikeView welcomes Wyoming East.
The Lady Renegades and the Lady Beavers split the two regular season games with each team winning on its home floor.
After finally getting healthy late in the season, Westside has won eight of its last nine games. The only loss coming to Woodrow Wilson in the midst of that stretch.
Westside defeated Wyoming East in New Richmond, giving it the right to host Bluefield (12-12) who fell to PikeView in its sectional final.
The Lady Renegades received strong play in the sectional championship game from the senior trio of Makayla Morgan, Riana Kennada and Hannah Toler. All three will need to come up big for Westside to move on to Charleston. Leslie Bailey can also be the x-factor with her 3-point shooting ability.
After a slow start, Bluefield has been a handful late in the season, winning eight of its last 12 games behind the strong play of all-state guard, Jaisah Smith.
Wyoming East (15-6) and PikeView (16-8) have met three times this season. The two teams split the first two games, but, injuries were a factor in both games with key players missing.
PikeView won the third game at home by eight points. The Lady Panthers are extremely tough at home and East will need an inspired effort to leave town with a win.
East will have to neutralize the solid inside play of PikeView's Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey. However, the athleticism of all-state guard, Sky Davidson, along with the ability of Daisha Summers to run the floor and Hannah Blankenship to rip the nets from deep gives East a solid chance to pull off the win.
The host teams for Wednesday's Region 3, Class A games are the top seeds. Summers County (18-6) hosts Charleston Catholic (14-10), while Greenbrier West (12-12) travels to Dunmore to battle Pocahontas County (20-4).
Summers and Pocahontas have spent the season inside the top 10 of the AP Poll and will be a tall task for the visitors.
Summers defeated the Lady Irish decisively on the road in their only meeting this year and will be riding a seven-game winning streak when the two meet again. Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac had big nights for Summers and will be again counted upon heavily Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Cavaliers twice in the regular season and are undefeated at home this year, but, West is coming off of one of its best games of the year in the sectional championship loss at Summers.
West is led by Julie Agee and Kenley Posten and will need to exploit its speed and athleticism to pull of the upset.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981