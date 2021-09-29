The legend arrived, via animation, long before the Runaway Beer Truck broke loose on that fabled early January evening in the Arizona Desert.
More precisely, via ESPN the Magazine’s Brian Raab and Mark Feldman.
Entitled “Man Behind the Mask, the Legend of Owen Schmitt”, it told his story in animation.
Schmitt was thrilled.
“I thought they did an outstanding job,” Schmitt said. “Who doesn’t want to be a cartoon?”
These days the former cartoon character and one of Mountaineer fans' all-time favorites can be found in another truck – not the beer variety, but rather UPS, where he works in Beckley, and he is also getting back into football as a volunteer assistant at Greenbrier West.
Nearly a decade after his NFL career ended, why is he coaching now?
“Part of who I was, it was missing,” Schmitt said recently after a Greenbrier West game. “I wanted to get back into it. I had an opportunity through some relationships I’ve acquired over the past two years. This just kind of fell into place.”
With the passage of time and given the circumstances of the Runaway Beer Truck coming in the Fiesta Bowl against highly favored Oklahoma on national TV – or so the Sooners thought – that’s what people remember.
Schmitt’s story at WVU started well before he rushed for 64 yards, including that 57-yard runaway touchdown as West Virginia punished Oklahoma 48-28. In fact, that was his final game at WVU.
Before that, there was a chubby little lad in Wisconsin who religiously attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls football camp, run by coach John O’Grady. The coach thought of Schmitt’s game, his makeup, his determination to open a spot on the Division III team.
Schmitt repaid the debt by rushing for 1,063 yards as a freshman.
Only a few short years before, Schmitt, born with a cleft palate, had undergone three surgeries, the first at three months old, the final when reconstruction was done using a hip bone when he was in fourth grade.
He endured taunting, even physical altercations, but he persevered.
He sent out tape to several Division I teams after his freshman year. West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez was intrigued.
His career is legendary just by looking at the numbers that he had. He was no sideshow attraction.
Sure, there’s 1,003 career rushing yards (by a fullback who once referred to himself as the closer, coming in to close the deal late in games) and 15 touchdowns. And he had 32 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. As a fullback. But he also had three tackles on special teams, and he returned three punts and two kickoffs. Simply put, he would do anything, and West Virginia fans loved him for it.
Imagine the surprise back home when Schmitt would share a Sports Illustrated cover with the likes of Steve Slaton and Pat White.
When he became a cartoon.
When he had his own made-for-marketing motto: Schmitt Happens.
When he became a helmet-busting weapon of college football mass destruction.
Yes, before the beer truck ran out of control against Oklahoma, he was busting facemasks almost as a matter of routine. The most famous dented, contorted mask, courtesy of a game against Louisville, ended up on Rodriguez’s desk and became a show piece.
“He can keep it, he’s the reason I’m here,” Schmitt said at the time.
After a Thursday night victory over Maryland, former Sports Information Director Shelley Poe presented Schmitt with yet another busted face mask.
He examined the mask as he held it in his hand.
“We tried this titanium mask because we thought it would work,” he finally said that night. “I guess it didn’t.”
Today, he said a thankful facemask industry was a result of his style of play.
“See what you hit,” Schmitt said. “That is the way I was coached to play."
It hardly seems coincidence that his name in old Welsh means “Warrior.”
It seems fitting that Schmitt was captured in cartoon and even more fitting that Schmitt was always partial to The Incredible Hulk growing up.
“He was the coolest one, right?” Schmitt said at the time.
After that Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma, Schmitt, native of Wisconsin, was asked if he if he could believe the result.
“I was watching ESPN today, and they showed a little thing about our game tonight, a poll, and the whole U.S. was covered in red and the only state, the greatest state in the nation, was covered in blue and that was West Virginia," he said. "And that’s why we won this game. We overcame adversity (Rodriguez leaving before the game was played to take over at Michigan, leaving another West Virginia-loving coach in Bill Stewart in charge), we came together as a team and that is why we won the game.”
He was then asked by the sideline reporter what it meant to him.
“You have no idea,” he said, as he paused, and the tears came. “I just love this state. I got a chance to play here. And this is awesome. This is the way I pictured it. I asked the guys yesterday in our team meeting. I said, ‘Boys, I ain’t leaving out (of here) without that $1.3 million trophy' and they promised me. I can’t thank these guys enough.”
With that he endeared himself to a state and solidified the Legend of Owen Schmitt.
“It’s always going to be a part of my life, just a nickname that will stick with me,” Schmitt said. “It’s a good remembrance, It just brings me back to those good memories I had as a Mountaineer."
Now he is giving back. And having fun.
One day he stepped in and ran scout team quarterback in practice.
He got excited over one Schmitt-like run by West senior Ty Nickell against Pocahontas County, tweeting out on the video of the run that was on Twitter: “This clip fires me all the way up!!!!"
“Oh man, it’s a blast,” Schmitt said of coaching the next generation. “It’s cool to be able to coach a kid up on a simple technique that can really help them out on the field being able to see it translate and see them get excited about it when it works out.”
He has been especially beneficial to Nickell, who leads the team with 483 yards rushing and has three 100-yard games this season after making the transition from line to backfield this year.
He has even taken to calling himself the miniature Runaway Beer Truck.
“He’s a tank,” Schmitt said. “He’s a big, strong kid. We’ve really been challenging him in practice because we are going to be asking a lot of him.”
For a guy like Nickell, who was just hitting elementary school when Schmitt was doing his thing, it’s been a great experience and he is soaking up the knowledge.
“I’ve sort of got that same mentality,” Nickell said. “He was a great football player and that is what I want to be.”
Clearly, the legend of Owen Schmitt lives on in the Mountain State.