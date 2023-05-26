With spring gobbler season behind us, my daily routine includes morning treks in the woods near my home. There is nothing different about the hikes during turkey season, except now my efforts have switched over from pursuing the famed game bird to training a 10-month-old puppy – Blue.
Blue is a feist dog – an American hunting dog that many believe is a cross of terriers brought over from settlers and the hunting dogs of early America. In short, they are hunting dogs with lots of energy and are part of our Appalachian history and culture. They are great companions, very enthusiastic hunters, loyal and very smart. A quick search online will reveal that feists were kept by some famous owners such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, William Faulkner and my personal favorite – Teddy Roosevelt and his feist named Skip. I have no way of knowing if any or all of this is true, but it really doesn’t matter. What matters is the mixed breed dog was common in our history for being an avid game getter and even today, there are pockets of the country that still cherish the breed and its history for hunting - primarily known for treeing squirrels.
Blue is the son of the best squirrel hunter I have ever had the pleasure of walking in the woods with – Boogie. Boogie happens to be a feist who is simply extraordinary at using all his senses (hearing, sight and smell) to locate and bark, notifying the humans on the hunt that he has found the targeted species in pursuit. In my eyes, Boogie is simply perfect. But age has caught up with him — this fall will be his 12th season, and I can only hope that his body has another season or two left. There is no doubt his mind and drive do.
Blue’s mother is a feist dog named Gracie Lou. Gracie has an incredible nose and is fond of chasing rabbits as she is locating squirrels. She has a strong mix of hounds in her family tree.
On our daily training hikes, Blue and I are starting with the basics of training each other. Simple obedience skills are worked on such as coming when called, staying close to me when asked, and hunting out of front of me by making wide circles as he runs searching for whatever smells or looks appealing enough to chase, and then checking back. Checking back with me is the most important thing – having a dog that hunts with you instead of a dog you must go chase. I had a mountain cur dog once that was a fantastic hunter, although he never cared about hunting for anyone other than himself. I would be walking out a long ridge and the cur would be two hillsides over with not a care in the world where I was.
On the cool of the morning, just after the first light, Blue and I can be found strolling through the woods, creek bottoms, and laurel thickets learning from each and ultimately learning how to become a team. He has shown interest in squirrels and the other morning, turkeys. He is learning the sights and smells of the woodlands and getting in shape. To be honest, so am I.
In the late spring of our mountains and valleys, the setting simply can’t be beaten. Laurels coming into full bloom, the contrast between shade and light filtered through the tree’s canopy, and the freshness of a fine spring morning are all worth the price of the ticket punched. Time will tell if Blue is going to be a fine hunting dog or simply a great friend to take on a hike – at this stage of my life, I’m perfectly fine with either.
