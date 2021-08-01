The good and bad of public hunting

Let’s talk about hunting on public land. This is one of those hunting related topics, like the .30/06 is the best caliber for deer, and turkeys are all gobbled out and done when spring season comes in, that can make the discussion lively at the barber shop. So you know I enjoy it.
Some who know me would ask why am I discussing public land hunting as all I seem to do is try to find more places on private land. While there is some truth to that (you can never have enough places to hunt folks, as referenced in Case’s Theorem No. 14 on hunting), I do in fact often hunt on public land, some state Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) and quite a bit on National Forest Land.
There are those of us who automatically form a mental picture when the topic of public land arises, and it’s not good. Droves of blaze orange-clad hunters dotting the landscape and .30 caliber bullets zinging over your head is usually what you hear. In truth, this scenario has changed and downgraded somewhat in recent years simply because we have less hunters overall, more is the pity. But there is no doubt you will be confronted with some competition from other hunters on public land. If you have some private land honey holes all to yourself, you are very fortunate. What about the guys and girls who don’t?
When public land is your only option. I think about this a lot. There are many of us out there in the camo legions that do not have the luxury of hunting private land. These hunters must go to public land hunting, or not go at all. I imagine there a lot of dads and moms out there who may have a couple young hunters chomping at the bit to hit the woods. A local WMA or National Forest area may be their only option. I am going to take a sidebar here and touch on the deer hunting aspect of this topic (keep that parent with the young hunters in mind).
In the past several years many states have adopted a policy of setting some public land areas aside for antler restrictions on buck deer. That is, a buck’s rack must be a certain number of points or a certain spread in inches or whatever. This is to allow whitetail bucks to grow older and attain larger antlers which has become the mantra of many deer hunting groups around the country. Many see this as a good thing. But is it?
In my own state of West Virginia, the Division of Natural Resources (WVNDR) does a good job of managing our wildlife. As I have stated before in these pages, however, I am not always in agreement with the practice of placing huge parcels of public land under antler restrictions. In my usually not-so-humble opinion this restricts hunters who need a place to deer hunt (remember the parent with the two youngsters) way too much.
I understand the thoughts on letting bucks grow bigger and make bigger horns (OK, antlers). I am not against this, I’m not. What I am saying here is we are at a time when we need to increase hunter numbers and if these restrictions keep some hunters from going to these places to deer hunt (which I think it does), that is not a good thing. Many hunters, including the young hunters we have talked about here, would be very happy with a spike buck or a forkhorn, or a little basket 6-point. We shouldn’t let the antler restrictions keep them from hunting public land. (Oh, well, we should take this up another time.)
Many of us routinely figure the hunting quality on public land is poor. Joe Genzel, an outdoor writer and editor at Outdoor Life, recently did an excellent job on a look at public land hunting. “The Public-Land Hunting in My State Sucks, and I’m Okay with That” is an interesting look at the different aspects of public land hunting. I pretty much agree with everything Mr. Genzel said and especially when he brought up in some places on our WMAs, hunting can be pretty good. You just need to do the usual hunter’s homework of scouting and burning boot leather to find these places. The two biggest reasons for this are, again, our hunter numbers overall are down (this past year with Covid conditions aside) and most of us do not want to walk very far. Sad for the overall hunter situation, good for those who will walk farther than a half mile from the truck.
The debate on public hunting land will continue and that is OK. The great thing that most of us take for granted is that we have millions, yes millions, of acres of public land for you to hunt. What a great country we live in!