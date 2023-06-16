For Davon Marion and his brothers, Desmond and Deon, growing up in Mount Hope always presented the special treat of a late summer morning song.
“We lived across the street from the football field,” Marion said Friday afternoon after the conclusion of a joint practice with Midland Trail at John P. Duda Stadium. “That was the highlight of our late summer, listening to the high school football team clap, and make beats. The whistles of the high school coaches at Mount Hope. That truly was the highlight of our summer. We’d wake up early, go watch those guys practice and we always wanted to be a part of it. Mount Hope is in me still.”
The old Stadium is still there, but largely vacant these days, as Mount Hope consolidated into Oak Hill not long after Marion graduated. Marion, a former Division 2 All-American at Concord, is now the head coach at Oak Hill, his pseudo alma mater.
Marion still gets charged up these days even thinking about those days and is just a decade removed from his own playing career, which went from Mount Hope to Morgantown (WVU, where he originally signed and played for a year) and then to Concord, where he starred and finished with over 200 career tackles.
Now he will walk the sidelines at Oak Hill, the one with the whistle, as the new head football coach at Oak Hill, which just finished its first week of the June practice schedule on Friday.
The team went through a 7-on-7 Thursday and the joint practice Friday to finish off the week.
“I thought we had a very productive week,” Marion said. “We learned a lot offensively and defensively. This is my first year being a head coach so trying to install a new offense and a new defense, still getting used to the players, and they are getting used to me, but for what it’s worth, I thought it was a productive week. We got to compete against someone other than ourselves."
“We were at Nicholas County (Thursday night) and got to go against Clay County, Nicholas County, Midland Trail and Summers. I thought we got better yesterday. And coach Moore (Jeremy Moore, of Midland Trail, a former Fayetteville star) was gracious enough to bring his guys over today. We cleaned up some mistakes. It was a good week for us.”
He hopes to make Oak Hill a name among the football schools. But he knows a football program, like Rome, was not built overnight.
“I want to see (Oak Hill) rise, somewhere in that top 10 in triple A,” Marion said. “I get it. I have been around coaching long enough to know nothing is done overnight. And I’d be lying if I told people his is easy, that winning a state title is going to be easy. I’ve got an uphill battle turning the program around, giving these kids something to look forward to, winning some games, having consistent winning seasons. That’s my goal. I believe we have the talent to do it over the next several years.”
He is installing a zone-read scheme favored in the game currently. He wants to install a physical defense. And he will do it with it within the framework of his definition of football.
“Herat and hustle,” Marion said describing football in his mind. “It will teach you the ups and downs of life. Never get too high. Never get too low. Sometimes it’s time to yell at one another but in an encouraging way. If you can put your heart into something, execute it and want to be great at it you can. And if you show hustle and dedication to something, your heart work will pay off.”
He said his college coaches fueled his desire to get into coaching.
“I had great college coaches,” Marion said. “I had Mile Keller who is the coach at Glenville State now. The Garin Justice, who is the offensive line coach at SMU now. Steve Adams was my DB coach. I got really close with him. He’s the DC (defensive coordinator) at Norfolk State, a Division I-AA in Virginia Beach. Paul Price, who just left West Virginia State to help (former Princeton coach Wes Eddy) at Berkeley Springs.
“There were some really great coaches I had in college,” Marion said. “Getting to build relationships with those guys and getting to learn football in a different way. Mount Hope helped me, but college expanded me. That’s where I got my love for coaching from.”
Though he still looks like he can play the game, he said he considers himself a bit of an old school coach.
He said he has split feelings on the transfer rule.
“I’ve heard some (coaches) are out calling kids, that’s not,” Marion said. “I want to win with the guys that are in my hallways. I won’t turn any kid down that reaches out to me that wants to play in our football team. ‘Yes, I would love to have you, yes come try out or be a part of our program.’ But as far as reaching out or direct messaging people, parents, that’s not me. I want to win with the kids who are home grown. I believe we can, and I believe that we will.”
And he showed it when talking about the facilities. While almost all fields have gone to turf, John P. Dida remains a grass field.
He smiled when talking about that fact.
“The turf looks nice, but this is where I become old school,” Marion said. “I believe in the elements, playing in the elements. If we play a team and it pours rain, and they play on turf and we have been practicing on wet grass all week, well, that’s part of football. Football was invented on grass, to be played on grass and with the elements to be a factor.
“I coached at Princeton the last six seasons. The turf is nice. If you ever get a chance to get turf, of course take it. But I’m not opposed to grass. They built us a new weight room building. It won’t look like Herbert Hoover’s but if you come in, put the work in, you can get everything you need out of it. That’s my mind set on it.”
Spoken like a young old-school coach.
The Red Devils open the season hosting Nicholas County on Aug. 25.
