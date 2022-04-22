The diamond is Manns' best friend

Cam Manns has carved out a nice basketball career at Shady Spring.
He has been a starter on the 2021 state championship team and the runner-up squad this past season, was honorable mention all-state selection twice and on a team that doesn’t lack for scoring options has scored 412 points in 43 career games.
Manns has carved out a nice football career at Shady Spring as well.
Last season the quarterback helped Shady Spring get back to the playoffs, throwing for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for four. He has thrown for just under 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns in his two years at quarterback and has six touchdowns rushing and another receiving, that coming in his sophomore season.
For Manns, picking his favorite is easy.
Neither.
The junior is also carving out a nice baseball career at Shady. And that’s where his love lies.
Manns has been impressive on the mound for the Tigers this season, starting 3-0 with a save. He has struck out 43 and walked just seven in 21 innings and has a 1.00 earned run average, having given up just three earned runs and 12 hits.
He is hitting .267 on the season and has a home run at Bluefield’s Bowen Field that coach Jordan Meadows says would have hit the school at Shady Spring were the Tigers playing at home, a prodigious shot to say the least.
The Shady Spring three-sport standout’s love of the diamond is not deep-seated. It developed more over the last three years, and it came about in a strange way.
“It was probably my freshman year, when I got shut out by Covid (and there was no baseball season),” Manns said. “I played travel ball and I had a pretty good summer. My travel coaches told me I need to focus on (baseball) and I could go places and it gave me a lot of confidence going into the next season.
"I had pretty much decided it was going to be basketball or baseball that I was going to focus on as far as college goes.”
As a pitcher Manns picked up right where he left off last spring.
It was in his last start as a sophomore where he finally found his groove, and he delivered in the clutch, topping Independence 11-1 in five innings to force a deciding third game. Manns was on point, holding Independence, which would advance to the state tournament, to a season-low two hits and one run with nine strikeouts.
It was quite the sophomore swan song.
“We needed the win, and it was against Independence,” Manns said. “They have an excellent offensive team over there. I think that game kind of put me on the map as one of the best pitchers in the area and it was a lot of confidence coming into this season.”
It has showed. Against Class AA Tygarts Valley he recorded nine of 10 outs – his outing went 50 pitches to save innings for later this week – via strikeout.
In the Coppinger Tournament, in a long relief outing (4 1/3 innings) he limited the opponent to two hits, one run and again struck out nine.
In his save, a 6-5 win against Greenbrier East, he came in and stuck out the side around a hit.
In his first start of the season against Princeton, a no-decision a week after the state basketball tournament, he threw nothing but fastballs and struck out a season-high 11.
“I basically throw just two pitches, because I really haven’t had to throw anything else,” Manns said. “I’m also working on a circle change and a split-finger, and I feel like I can use them, but I really haven’t had to.”
He knows he will have to develop them, and “later in the season, in a couple weeks when we face (section and region foes) I know I’ll have to mix up my pitches a little more.”
Manns had a great six-month run in his sports in 2021 in which he won a state basketball title (May), had a big game against Independence (June) and led the football team to the playoffs (November).
In 2022, more life-alternating changes came as the Tigers were prepping for another tournament run in basketball. That’s when his little brother Christian Martin was rushed to the hospital and later diagnosed with leukemia.
Losing a basketball game, even a championship game, paled in comparison.
“I mean, it hurt to lose, we wanted to repeat, but you kind of realize that there are more important things in life than losing a basketball game,” Manns said. “It was really difficult not knowing the news we might be getting.
“But we got some good news near the end of the tournament, and he is doing really well now. He was home for a while and came to a game and I think he might come to a game up here (the Tigers are currently at Elkins for a tournament) because he is in Morgantown. It has made this baseball season easier in a lot of ways knowing he is doing so well.”
The basketball team’s run to two straight state championships has delayed Manns' return to the diamond in the spring, and he is hoping it happens again next season when the Tigers return the entire varsity roster.
He is hoping to add another big performance to his resumé before then.