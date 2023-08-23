A special time of year has arrived for thousands of West Virginians, and two feline-leaning institutions are taking note by launching their 2023 football seasons as early as possible.
The PikeView Panthers and Summers County Bobcats are set to kick off Thursday evening at Garten Stadium north of Hinton, getting a jump on most of the region’s prep programs.
At stake, in addition to a 1-0 record to start the year, is a trophy that goes to the winner of “The Battle of the Bluestone,” a designation begun in 2021.
Summers County head coach Josh Evans, interviewed after practice earlier this week, gestured toward the football-shaped trophy perched in the locker room.
“Thankfully, since we started it, it’s stayed here,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
The Bluestone River begins on a flank of East River Mountain near Bluefield, Va., and winds its way for 77 miles until it disappears into Bluestone Lake just south of Hinton. Its course carries it through rural hills and mountains in the districts that feed both PikeView and SCHS.
The two schools, in neighboring counties, are less than 25 miles apart as the crow flies.
“We’ve always had a long rivalry with Summers County, so it’s pretty exciting,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears, beginning his fifth year as head coach of the Panthers.
Evans, starting his third season in charge of the Bobcats, said the rivalry is “pretty cool. They’re 25 minutes down the road. I know Coach Spears very well; he’s a good dude.”
There are several practical advantages to an early-season Thursday contest, he said. “It’s good to get that first game in – plus, we get to go scout (future opponents) on Friday, which makes it even better!”
“I think more and more teams across the state are doing (Thursday openers) now. There’s several. Mingo Central-Tug (Valley) play Thursday night as well.”
Spears said that when Evans took over the Bobcats football program, they jointly looked at the date of the game and talked about “changing it up. Let’s be the showcase on that Thursday night. Having the ‘Battle for the Bluestone’ on the line.”
“Plus, getting to play on a Thursday night. You don’t really have to go through the whole week (of practice) – just be ready to play!”
Evans said, “There’s nothin’ to do on Thursday night, so … yeah, we’re excited for it.”
He said that in southern West Virginia, his students will “have the stage of their own. And obviously, there’s going to be more news outlets here than usually on a Friday, ‘cause they can’t cover everything (on Fridays).”
He said he’s been fortunate to schedule Wednesday scrimmages with Nicholas County High School, avoiding a game-week time crunch to prepare for the regular-season opener.
“It’s worked out great for us,” Evans said. “That scrimmage gives us a good competition, too. So, it’s worked out for us, the past couple of years.”
The Bobcats coach continued, “We’ve had two great scrimmages. Nobody got injured. That’s the thing you look for in scrimmages; you don’t want anybody to get injured.”
He expects a big crowd this evening.
“We have a wonderful community here,” Evans said.”Hinton, Talcott, Jumping Branch, this area has come out in droves for Summers County football. It’s really cool to see. It’s improved dramatically over the past couple of years.”
“We’re excited.”
Both teams have 25 players on their preseason roster. Six of the Bobcats are seniors, while PikeView returns two seniors. The outcome could come down to a Summers County offensive line battling a hard-nosed defensive unit of Panthers.
Evans said, “The offensive line has been kind of what we built this thing around. We have great skill guys, obviously – Drake Cole, Tyson Adkins, Ryan Oliveros – great skill guys. But nobody talks about them. … We’re undersized, but these kids get after it.”
Logan Cook, one of PikeView’s top tacklers last fall, returns to spearhead the Panthers’ strong linebackers corps, which looks to deploy fast freshman Blake Basham in the middle.
On offense, Spears said, “We’ve got a lot of really strong, fast running backs that we’ll use this year, but if we need to, we’ll throw it in the air, too.”
The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures dropping into the 70s in Summers County, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, diminishing after sundown.
Fans are advised to allow plenty of time to get to a parking space before the game, due to both continuing construction at the school, and the one-way streets carrying Route 20 through Hinton.
