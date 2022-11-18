Thanksgiving week always has special meaning

The week of Thanksgiving is one of my most cherished weeks in the West Virginia hills. I often wonder why and the answer that is the most agreeable in my mind comes from my youth.
Every Thanksgiving week, our family would travel to the small hometown of my parents. It was our family’s central hub where all the uncles, cousins, grandparents, in-laws and outlaws of our family were from or are currently living. Seeing family is always fun, but for me, the most exciting part was deer hunting on my grandfather’s old family farm.
For many years, I was simply too young to be an active participant. My job was primarily a lookout and my dad and I would often sit on an edge of a field or apple orchard to watch or “scout” for deer. He made it fun with lots of snacks and he always had a big spread for lunch on the tailgate thanks to careful planning by Grandma the night before.
As my brother grew in age and hunting maturity, it wasn’t long until we got the old farm figured out for deer hunting, and truth be told, we were almost always finished filling our tags early in the week. All those years with my dad waiting and watching for deer to move or cross an opening had provided me with a top-notch scouting report. In short, I knew where the deer moved naturally and how they moved when they received hunting pressure on adjacent farms.
Thanksgiving Day meant a break from the farm and hunting, but we told enough hunting tales to our relatives and friends to make up for the lack of hunting on that day. Not all family traditions can last forever as families simply change – old ones pass, new ones are born, people take jobs far away and in our case, old family farms get sold.
But deer hunting the week of Thanksgiving for my brother and me remain a tradition. We hunt the first two days of the season together, eat our family’s traditional oysters for our Brothers-Thanksgiving and then hustle back to our respective homes to enjoy the rest of the week with our ever-growing new families.
If you are continuing your Thanksgiving week traditions or want to start over, here is some information from our WVDNR about the traditional buck season.
West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season opens on Nov. 21. Hunters are reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK. All deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties must be brought to a designated biological game examination station. For more information, check page 14 of the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary. The buck firearms season will run through Dec. 4. For more information about West Virginia’s hunting seasons, visit WVdnr.gov.
Also, as a friendly reminder, please refer to the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for antlerless deer opportunities as well as bear opportunities that may run concurrently with the buck firearms seasons through Dec. 4 in your neck of the woods. Please read the regulations carefully for details. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit WVhunt.com.
Good luck and may your freezer be filled with Mother Nature’s wonderful bounties and again, please read the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for all the details to hunt in your area.
