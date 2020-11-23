Thanksgiving Day Run big for YMCA

The annual Thanksgiving Day Run not only is part of the fabric of the Beckley community. This year, it will also be a celebration of sorts for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.
Now in its 44th year, the race will be the first event for the YMCA since it reopened its doors this summer after closing in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The race will be held Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Preregistration will continue through the end of business Tuesday, either at the Y, which reopened Aug. 31 after going through several renovations, or online at www.ymcaswv.com/event/44th-annual-thanksgiving-day-run.
The fee for the one-mile family run run is $15, and the five-mile run or walk is $25. The fees go up $5 for anyone who registers the day of the race.
Registration on Thursday will be 7-8 a.m. at the complex.
As with everything else these days, changes have been made to the event for the benefit of everyone's safety in the face of the pandemic. There will be touchless check-in, and the start times for each run and walk will be staggered.
Participants are also encouraged to wear masks before and after the race.
There will also be a virtual option that allows participants to register for the race and do the runs or walk the week of Thanksgiving either following the actual race route or creating their own for the appropriate distance.
