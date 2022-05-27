Thank you, Crescent Elementary. It was a fun ride.

There's no way it could be nearly 16 years since my wife and I walked with our daughter into the halls of Crescent Elementary for her first day of kindergarten.
I'll never forget her jumping up and down as she excitedly told the guidance counselor and the principal, "I'm here for my first day of school!" It brought laughter and smiles; I'm sure they were not accustomed to such enthusiasm.
Of course, that enthusiasm died down after a while. Who, after all, could sustain such feelings about school?
One thing that didn't change was the support from that principal and guidance counselor, as well as the rest of the staff not only then, but all who joined the Chipmunk family since that late August day in 2006.
It's been an emotional week in the Fauber household. As we picked up our youngest son on Thursday and made that familiar trip down Hague Street and right onto Crescent Road, an important chapter in our family's story came to an end.
Sixteen straight school years at Crescent, without a pause. A trip we made more than 2,500 times (with allowances for sick days, snow days and — ugh — remote learning days) will never be made again.
The memories are many, and we all have taken our trips of nostalgia over the last few days.
I thought Katherine's first day would be the hardest day of my life back then, having to leave her after five years of reading, walks around the neighborhood and fun days at the park. But seeing how excited she was and having Heather with me (she took the day off work) made it easier.
No, the pain came the next day. Literal pain.
The routine of the next 16 years got started on that second day. Heather dropped Katherine off at school (followed by Nicholas and Patrick later on) before heading to work. Everything was good until Nicholas (1 year old at the time) woke up. I brought him to the living room and turned on the TV as the familiar theme to "Dora the Explorer" filled the air.
And I lost it.
Tears gushed without warning. The absence of my little girl was making my stomach hurt so bad that I doubled over. I did everything but puke.
After a while I got myself under control. I went to the kitchen to wash dishes and made the mistake of looking out the window. There in the backyard was her little house that she enjoyed playing in.
More doubling over.
Later, I spotted her sidewalk chalk on top of the refrigerator.
You get the idea.
Waiting for that 2:45 p.m. parent pickup was the longest seven hours of my life.
Then it was Nicholas' turn. Thinking of him singing a Nick Jr. version of "Three Little Birds" turned me into a blubbering idiot once again. And then Patrick's first day, remembering him in the backyard letting the family dog chase him, or jumping on the trampoline with static electricity firmly in control of his hair.
There was also the day I was reminded that no one is perfect.
Katherine was in third grade and the weather had forced a two-hour delay, which meant it was my turn to take her to school since Heather had to be at work.
No problem — I had actually done this many times. She had breakfast, got her school clothes on and out the door we went. When we arrived at the school, no one was there. I parked the car and tried to figure out what was going on.
I even called the Raleigh County School Board, and the nice lady on the other end confirmed that, yes, there was a two-hour delay.
Just as I was hanging up, Katherine's teacher pulled up. Relief.
Katherine and I got out of the car, and her teacher looked at me and said, "Are you leaving her with us?"
"Yes," I responded, confusion in my voice. Don't we always?
The two of them walked into school and 5-year-old Nicholas and I got in the car to head home.
I barely made the turn onto Crescent Road when I shouted out loud in horror as the realization hit me too late: "I'm an hour early!"
I turned around as quickly as I could, drove back to the school and went inside. I made my way to the classroom and saw Katherine helping the teacher pass papers around to her classmates' desks. I apologized profusely, to Katherine and the teacher. The teacher understood, and Katherine declined my offer to take her to get breakfast. She was having fun with the new routine, if only for a day.
I felt like the worst dad ever, unworthy of the privilege of carrying that God-given title, but the teacher assured me everything was OK.
The day my heart was at its fullest was the day I got to pick up Katherine and Nicholas and tell them their mom was in the hospital because their baby brother was on the way. Patrick was born two days later, and our lives have not been the same since (if you know Patrick, you know).
There was popcorn, skate parties and Box Tops for Education.
Through it all, the staff at Crescent Elementary was always there for our kids and everyone else's. Danny Petry was a wonderful principal, and Theresa Lewis has done nothing but great things since she took over when Katherine was in fifth grade.
If not for Crescent, we never would have met Jane Ann Beard, that guidance counselor from Katherine's first day. She cared deeply for Katherine and all the other students — and she gave me encouragement the day I brought Katherine to school an hour early. Sadly, Ms. Beard passed away in 2012.
The staff was also supportive of Heather and me while I was recovering from brain surgery in 2016.
It wasn't all good (join me in raising your hand if you hate AR); that's an unrealistic expectation for 16 years. But the care and support was beyond what we ever could have imagined.
Of course, there are plenty of new chapters to unfold. Next year will be a big one — Katherine will be a senior at Marshall, Nicholas a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School and Patrick will be in his first year at Park Middle School.
But for now we say thank you, Crescent Elementary. You'll be in our hearts forever.
