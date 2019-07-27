The 2019 Prospect League season has been full of frustrating losses for the West Virginia Miners. Friday night in game one of a doubleheader at Linda K. Epling Stadium against Terre Haute, it was more of the same.
After holding the Rex scoreless for seven innings, the game unraveled for the home team when self-induced mistakes doomed the Miners in a 6-0 loss.
“C.J. (Growney) went out there and threw really well and so did Philip (Hoffman) until that last inning,” first year West Virginia manager Mike Syrett said. “A couple of walks and a couple of miscues behind the plate and we have what we had.”
Playing two seven inning games, in game one, the first seven innings belonged to the pitchers.
Growney pitched five shutout innings for the Miners, allowing two hits, striking out six without surrending a walk.
“In (C.J.’s) last five outings he has really been a dominant presence on the mound,” Syrett said. “I am really proud of the way he has progressed through the summer. Each outing he seems to get better and better.”
The problem for West Virginia was Growney’s mound opponent, Garrett Welch, was equally effective over his five innings of work , holding the Miners scoreless, while allowing two hits and striking out three.
Hoffman came on to relieve Growney in the sixth and after two scoreless frames, the Marshall University right-hander ran into trouble in the eighth.
Back-to-back walks put Hoffman in a quick jam before he fanned leadoff hitter Mitchell Garrity.
Another walk loaded the bases and Jacob Mulcahy broke the scoreless tie when he bounced a single over the reach of Clay Wisner at third base, driving in two runs.
With the double-play still a possibility to get out of the inning, unfortunately for West Virginia, the game spiraled out of control.
A hit batter, a passed ball and a wild pitch pushed the Rex lead to 4-0 before West Virginia could record the second out of the inning. Morgan Speirs, however, added to the Miners’ misery when he capped the inning with a shot off the right field wall, scoring the final two runs of the inning.
“We had to stick with Phil there,” Syrett said about the tough inning. “We have to run our pitchers through the pitch count they have assigned for the day and hope they can work through it.”
West Virginia’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth when Caleb Walls launched a pitch into the right-center gap. Rex center fielder ranged over and turned what looked to be a sure double off the ball into a routine fly ball out.
The Miners went hitless over the final four innings of game one.
“(Terre Haute) pitched really well tonight. (Welch) was throwing it with some good velocity and he was throwing his slider and off-speed (pitch) for strikes. It was just hard to track him today.”
Poor hitting and free passes continued to plague the Miners in an 8-1 loss in the night cap.
Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the fifth inning, West Virginia pitchers issued six walks and threw four wild pitches, allowing the Rex to score four runs to break the game open.
At the dish, the Miners managed only three hits in game two and scored just one run after loading the bases with no outs in the fourth inning.
West Virginia and Terre Haute will finish their three-game series tonight when they meet in a 6:35 p.m. clash on Military Family Appreciation Night.
