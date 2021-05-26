Here is a list of players who qualified for the state tennis tournament at Tuesday's Class AA-A Region 3 tournament at Shady Spring High School (some brackets incomplete):

Girls

Singles

No. 1 seed

Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Taylor Papa, Bluefield; Lauren Dysart, Herbert Hoover; Kaylee Addair, Westside

No. 2 seed

Evie Bastin, Charleston Catholic; Mallory Hamm, Herbert Hoover; Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield

No. 3 seed

Annie Simino, Charleston Catholic; Delaney Palmer, Herbert Hoover

No. 4 seed

Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Incomplete

No. 2 seed

Incomplete

No. 3 seed

Annie Simino/Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic

 

Boys

Singles

No. 1 seed

Jacob Swecker, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews, Bluefield; Logan Severt, Shady Spring; Andrew Ellis, Liberty

No. 2 seed

Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Jackson Trump, Liberty

No. 3 seed

Aiden Ford, Herbert Hoover; Ross Simon, Bluefield

No. 4 seed

Ty Beggs, Bluefield

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Incomplete

No. 2 seed

Incomplete

No. 3 seed

Short/Discristoforo, Bluefield

