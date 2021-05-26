Here is a list of players who qualified for the state tennis tournament at Tuesday's Class AA-A Region 3 tournament at Shady Spring High School (some brackets incomplete):
Girls
Singles
No. 1 seed
Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Taylor Papa, Bluefield; Lauren Dysart, Herbert Hoover; Kaylee Addair, Westside
No. 2 seed
Evie Bastin, Charleston Catholic; Mallory Hamm, Herbert Hoover; Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield
No. 3 seed
Annie Simino, Charleston Catholic; Delaney Palmer, Herbert Hoover
No. 4 seed
Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Incomplete
No. 2 seed
Incomplete
No. 3 seed
Annie Simino/Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic
Boys
Singles
No. 1 seed
Jacob Swecker, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews, Bluefield; Logan Severt, Shady Spring; Andrew Ellis, Liberty
No. 2 seed
Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Jackson Trump, Liberty
No. 3 seed
Aiden Ford, Herbert Hoover; Ross Simon, Bluefield
No. 4 seed
Ty Beggs, Bluefield
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Incomplete
No. 2 seed
Incomplete
No. 3 seed
Short/Discristoforo, Bluefield