Ten years later, Bobcats are back

The calendar may read 2020, but in Summers County it feels like 2010.
That was the year a group of girls basketball stars, led by head coach Kelly Brogan, took the Class AA volleyball world by storm to win a state championship.
Fast forward to the current season and the Lady Bobcats have the same scenario in front of them, this time at the Class A level.
After stepping down at the end of the 2010 season, Brogan has returned this season to guide familiar basketball names like Pivont, Isaac, Richmond and Meador to what Summers County hopes will be another state championship.
"I knew several of these girls and went to church with some of them," Brogan said. "They were begging me to come back after coach (Jason) Massie stepped down. So I told them I would do it for them this year."
Already in possession of a sectional and regional title, the quest for the state championship starts Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against Greenbrier West inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"I feel like we have worked better as a team this year than we have in the past," setter and basketball point guard Taylor Isaacs said. "Going to states is something you dream of and to do it in two sports is really crazy and surreal."
Fellow basketball all-stater Gavin Pivont echoed Isaac's words and feels the Lady Bobcats are more than just happy to be there.
"I am so excited. It is awesome, especially for it to happen our senior year," Pivont said. "That is what is so special about it. We have the athletes, the communication and the girls that have been willing to put in the work. If we play like we did in sectionals and regionals, I believe we have a chance to make it to the finals.
Just like on the basketball floor at point guard, Isaacs is the focal point on the volleyball floor.
"(Taylor) controls the floor and they look to her. She is a leader and that is a natural position for her," Brogan said.
Isaac, on the other hand, gives full credit to the work of her teammates in the back row.
"Liv Meador and Marlee Meador and with Riley (Richmond) coming on this year, they have got so much better," Isaac said. "It is a team sport altogether. You have to have a good pass. If you don't have a good pass you aren't going to have a good set. It is a great feeling when we get a good bump, a good pass and a good hit."
Brogan originally was planning on going with two setters, but quickly changed her mind.
"We were going to work two setters, but it worked best with just Taylor," Brogan said. "I was going to use Liv as a setter, but she stepped into the libero position and has just killed it for us. Her sister Marlee has played back row and does all of our coverage behind our blockers and that has worked out great."
"Riley Richmond hadn't played volleyball for several years, but decided to come out this year," Brogan went on to say. "I was hoping to get her some time and really didn't expect for her to step in. Now she is playing back row for me. Her passing has been excellent."
Summers County can also neutralize and frustrate the opposition at the net.
"Maggie Stover and freshman Grace Harvey have really stepped up as my middle blockers," Brogan said. "Danielle Midkiff is one of our best blockers. Her timing has been excellent and I usually try to put her up against the other team's strongest hitter."
Gavin Pivont has long provided big hits for Summers County. Now teams are seeing double with younger sister Sullivan Pivont also providing some big blasts.
"I have them opposites," Brogan said. "You get one and then the next one comes up. Both of them have a vertical that is just unbelievable. They can do a lot once they get up there."
It also doesn't hurt that the sisters drive each other to be better.
"I think it is a healthy competition," Gavin said, smiling. "We are very competitive, but I act crazy when she gets a kill. I am really proud of her. She is a phenomenal volleyball player."
Now the big question for the Bobcats is, how will they handle the big arena in Charleston? All agree that basketball will be a big help adjusting to the atmosphere.
"Hopefully they don't get caught up in the awe factor," Brogan said. "The advantage is that most of them have played there in the basketball tournament. I think that will help some. Hopefully we will go in with confidence."