WVU Tech junior guard Faith N. Silva was selected River States Conference Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year as announced by the league Monday afternoon.
Silva burst onto the scene this season after transferring from Arizona Western College. She currently leads the NAIA with 115 3-pointers made, connecting on 41.4 percent of her attempts. Her 18.2 points-per-game average is sixth in the RSC.
Silva was the top vote-getter among new players to the conference this year.
Also honored were freshman center Alva Hedrich and junior guard Valiyah Yazzie, who were named second-team all-conference performers.
Hedrich averaged 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Yazzie averaged 11.8 points and 2.7 assists and was a 39.6 percent 3-point shooter.
Leonor Ferreira was Tech’s Champion of Character selection.
On the men’s side, Tech had a pair of second-team selections in Ashton Parker and Andrew Work.
Work, an Oak Hill graduate, led the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and also gathered 5.4 rebounds. Parker was at 11.9 points and led the way on the glass with 6.3 boards per game.
Luke Vass, a Fayetteville graduate, was named to the Champions of Character team.
