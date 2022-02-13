Tech's Hughes named AAC Swim Coach of the Year

WVU Tech swim coach Will Hughes was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Saturday at the AAC Championship in Kingsport, Tenn.
Hughes, a 1990 Mount Hope High School graduate, is in his third season as the men’s and women’s swim coach.
The men’s team finished runner-up, Donat Fabian was named Co-Swimmer of the Meet after setting two AAC records, and Guillermo Usechi set a team record.
Fabian, who hails from Budapest, Hungary, touched first in the 50 Free with a time of 20.54 and was first in the 100 Free at 45.34, both record-breaking times. The freshman also touched first in the 100 Breast with a time of 56.32.
Usechi established a new program record, posting a time of 1:53.88 in the 200 IM for second place. The sophomore also touched second in the 200 free (1:42.58) and the 100 Free (46.17).
Freshman Simon Ulich grabbed a first place finish in the 200 breast, touching at 2:07.10 while finishing fourth in the 100 breast at 59.14.
Senior Pau Eslava was second in the 400 IM (4:15.88) and the 1650 free (16:56.06). Eslava also finished fifth in the 200 IM (1:59.32).
Also making the podium as individuals included freshman Isaac Vallance who was second in the 200 Fly (1:59.60) while fellow classmate Charleston Lawson was third in the 200 Back (2:06.33).
The 200 free relay team of Fabian, Ulich, Usechi and Refiloe Mashao were second at 1:27.93. Fabian, Mashao, Eslava and Usechi worked together in the 400 free relay for a third place showing (3:12.53).
Tech's 200 medley relay squad, made up of Eslava, Fabian, Ulich and Usechi touched second (1:35.75). The same crew finished third in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:30.99.
Meanwhile, the women’s team finished third.
Ana Noguera Munoz swam to three top-five individual finishes including second in the 100 back (1:00.72), fourth in the 50 free (25.06) and fifth in the 100 free (55.70).
Daniela Bohr hit the podium at second place for her effort in the 200 breast (2:32.3). She also touched fourth in the 100 breast (1:11.23).
As an individual, Andrea Segovia garnered two fourth place finishes including the 200 free (2:05.55) and the 500 free (5:44.18).
Angie Arenas Florez had a fifth place showing in the 100 breast, touching with a time of 1:05.07.
Four Golden Bear relay teams made their way on the podium including second in the 800 free (8:43.58) with Segovia, Bohr, Noguera Munoz and Mia Wildman and second in the 400 medley (4:20.55) with the same squad.
Wildman, Bohr, Noguera Munoz and Courtney Miles finished third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:09.55.
Also touching third was the 400 free team of Segovia, Arenas Florez, Wildman and Noguera Munoz at 3:54.97.