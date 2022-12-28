It's that time of year for many college basketball teams, set to play their first game in nearly two weeks after enjoying a break for Christmas.
It begs the obligatory question: How rusty will they be?
In trying to answer that question, however, not many teams draw the assignment that the WVU Tech women will face on Friday.
Coming off an 11-day layoff, the Golden Bears will get back to action against Thomas More — the reigning NAIA national champion and current unanimous No. 1 team in the country.
The Golden Bears will have home court advantage. Tip-off on Friday will be 2 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Saints (14-0) will be returning the visit made by the Golden Bears last season, a 66-44 Thomas More victory on Nov. 1, 2021. It was the teams' first-ever meeting.
Thomas More went 32-4 last season en route to its first NAIA national championship, one year after finishing runner-up. But the Saints' success isn't just a recent trend.
The school is in its fourth season at the NAIA level after spending several seasons in NCAA Division III. Current head coach Jeff Hans, the 2022 NAIA National Coach of the Year, is in his 12th season and has an eye-popping overall record of 304-27 (.918 winning percentage).
His teams also have a 161-11 (.936) conference record. Under Hans, the Saints have won three national championships and nine conference titles and have made 10 national tournament appearances.
"I think the obvious (reason) is how they've been able to recruit just tremendously talented kids," Tech coach Roger Hodge said of the Saints' sustained success. "And then I think they've had a system that's been in place that their kids are comfortable in. Players that fit that system. When you've been around it for a while, your program becomes stable, organized, and the fact that they have continued to have such great success allows them to continue to recruit at a very high level."
Ten of the 27 overall losses, and seven of the 11 conference losses, came in the 2019-20 season. The Saints received an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament and were supposed to play Vanguard in the first round but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hans led the team to NCAA Division III national championships in 2016 and 2019, going 33-0 both seasons. The Saints won it all in 2015, also with a 33-0 record, but that season was vacated after the NCAA Division III Committee on Infractions found that the team violated rules when a player was impermissibly provided with free housing while she was recuperating from a knee injury, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The player and the coach's family had an existing relationship but it was still a rules infraction, according to the committee's report.
Thomas More was granted provisional membership into NCAA Division II in July and will remain an NAIA school through the remainder of the 2022-23 academic year.
The Saints return three second-team All-Mid South Conference players in juniors Zoie Barth, Courtney Hurst and Emily Simon. Barth is the team's leading scorer at 13.0 points per game and has 43 assists and 23 steals.
Hurst averages 11.6 points, and Simon is at 9.6 ppg and a team-best 6.6 rebounds.
Rylee Turner, a 5-foot-11 freshman guard/forward, averages 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds and has blocked 24 shots.
On top of the challenge Thomas More presents, knocking out the cobwebs is also a legitimate concern for Tech, which hasn't played since a 77-68 loss at Bryan College on Dec. 19.
"Absolutely," Hodge said. "But fortunately I think they're kind of in the same boat (13 days for Thomas More, a 90-52 win at Bethel). We've went at it pretty hard (in practice) these first couple of days back and I think both of us will probably be knocking a little bit of rust off on Friday."
The Golden Bears (10-5) had lost three of four going into the Christmas break, a reflection of a rise in competition, Hodge said. Putting four quarters together has been a challenge for Tech thus far.
"The biggest thing with us is just being able to consistently play well," Hodge said. "If you look at our quarter scores as we've went throughout the year, we'll have a quarter where we'll just play tremendously and then we'll have a lopsided quarter the other way. So consistency has been a big factor.
"I thought against Bryan, even though we lost, that there was more consistency than there had been and there were a lot of bright spots I think we can build on. When it comes down to it, our biggest thing right now is getting our young team to play at a consistently high level."
Faith Silva leads the Golden Bears at 19.4 ppg and is a 47.6 percent 3-point shooter (69 of 145). Alva Hedrich is the top rebounder at 7.5 and averages 13.2 points.
"We've been trying, and as all coaches tell you, it's hard to simulate what other teams do from a personnel standpoint, and to be good as they are at what they do is obviously a monumental task," Hodge said. "We've got after it pretty good. We know the challenge that's before us. We will obviously have to be at our very, very best to be competitive. So we're going to work as hard as we can and be as prepared as we can for a very good opponent on Friday."
