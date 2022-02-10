Tech women set Play4Kay Game

The WVU Tech women's basketball team has designated its game Saturday against Carlow as its Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness Game.
The game will tip off at 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness.
Anyone who is or knows someone who is a breast cancer survivor is asked to message WVU Tech through its social media platforms to set up free admission.
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was established in 2007 by the Hall of Fame coach at North Carolina State. Yow passed away in 2009 after a 22-year battle with breast cancer.
Since the program was started, nearly $8 million dollars have been raised for research and programs focused on all forms of cancer for women.
Each year, a period is reserved as Play4Kay, with colleges choosing one of their games to designate as a Play4Kay game. This season's period is Feb. 10-20.
To donate to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, visit https://support.kayyow.com/give/80986/#!/donation/checkout.
The Tech men will also host Carlow on Saturday, tipping off at 1 p.m.
