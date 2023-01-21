Five players scored in double figures as WVU Tech defeated Indiana-Kokomo 93-74 Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Faith Silva was 5-of-10 at the free throw line and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Golden Bears. Janaya Berry had 17 points and five assists in 18 minutes off the bench.
Alva Hedrich had 14 points, Valiyah Yazzie 13 and Alyssa Taylor 12. Hedrich, Taylor and Berry all had eight rebounds.
Rylie Allie had six assists.
Tech (13-8, 6-4 River States Conference) shot 34-of-64 from the field (53.1 percent), including 11-of-20 (55 percent) from 3.
The Golden Bears led by as much as 27, in the fourth quarter.
Emma Good scored 16 points and Kristen Rider 12 for the Cougars (2-17, 2-8). Alaya Chapman had 10 rebounds.
Tech will play the first of four straight road games at Midway on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
