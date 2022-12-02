Roger Hodge couldn’t have asked for a much better start to his second season as WVU Tech women’s basketball head coach.
The Golden Bears, with a largely new roster, are 9-2 and currently sit atop the River States Conference East Division with a 3-0 record.
“I think the kids are starting to pick the system up,” Hodge said after practice earlier this week. “We’ve been a team that we felt like had talented pieces. We still have a lot of work to do, but obviously while we’re learning we’re happy with what we’ve been able to do.”
Depth has been key for the Golden Bears thus far.
Alva Hedrich, a 6-foot-2 center from Germany, has started one game but is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game and leads the way in rebounds at 6.6. Breeana Grigsby, a junior guard who transferred from San Joaquin Delta College, is the leader in rebounds at 6.6, all off the bench.
“We do feel like we’re pretty deep,” Hodge said. “We like how deep we are. We were a little banged up before the season started, but being able to have a lot of those kids come back has really been a big boost for us.”
So has the play of Faith Silva. The junior guard out of Arizona Western College is fourth in the conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game and second in 3-point field goal percentage at 48.1 (52 of 108).
She was named the RSC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 24.0 points in three wins. She was 17-of-35 from deep.
“She’s a special talent, no question about it,” Hodge said. “We always like to have a shooter on the floor and that was one of our priorities recruiting. We knew she could shoot and I’d be lying if I said I thought it would be to the level it has been.”
Tech will get a test Saturday when it travels to take on conference rival and NAIA No. 16 Rio Grande (8-1, 2-0). Tip-off will be 1 p.m.
The two have long been rivals, but also already have a history in the Hodge era. Tech upset the RedStorm 105-95 in Beckley last season, then Rio Grande got revenge with a buzzer-beating 88-86 win in the tournament semifinals.
“I’ll steal a little bit from Ohio State: We call them ‘that team up north,’” Hodge joked. “Well before I’ve been here that’s been a great rivalry game. They are good as always, well coached, very talented. I think one thing that’s going to be interesting for our team is how they respond to that environment. Small gym but big crowd. Rivalry game against a good team. We’ll have to be at our best if we’re going to have a chance.”
The men will tip off at 3 p.m.
Tech (4-5, 2-1) has lost three straight. The RedStorm (6-3, 2-0) is on a five-game winning streak.
