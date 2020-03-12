Last year was the WVU Tech men’s team’s time to make history. The women got their chance Wednesday night, and took advantage.
The Lady Golden Bears overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took down No. 3 seed Morningside 72-69 in the first round of the NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tech, the No. 6 seed in the Liston Quadrant, won a national tournament game for the first time in school history. The men did the same thing last season.
Senior Logan Dudley had a memorable night for Tech (25-7). The 5-foot-10 forward has been battling an ankle injury all season but played a season-high 29 minutes against Morningside. She finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
Dudley played a combined 32 minutes in her previous six games.
Whittney Justice scored a team-high 19 points and Brittney Justice added 17 for No. 23 Tech. Kathylee Pinnock Branford added 12 points, six assists and six rebounds. Laura Requena grabbed seven rebounds.
Alexandria Gray scored seven points for Tech, all in the final 2:10 of the game, and six were huge. She hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Bears up 67-63, then again pushed the lead back to four at 70-66 with another 3 with 38 seconds to play.
Sierra Mitchell led the Lady Mustangs (23-10) with 19 points. Sophia Peppers finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Sydney Hupp added 13 points.
Both teams finished with 36 rebounds, but 13th-ranked Morningside had 26 defensive boards to Tech’s two on the offensive glass. That worked out to a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points for the Lady Mustangs.
Tech will take on No. 1 seed St. Francis in the second round Friday at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. The Lady Saints, who advanced late Wednesday with a win over No. 8 Southern Oregon, are making their fifth straight tournament appearance.
St. Francis (29-5), ranked eighth in the country, won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship. Senior center Kaitlin Aylward, the CCAC Player of the Year, was averaging 20.6 points per game — fifth in the nation — heading into the tournament.