INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Roney scored 27 points and Brandie Snow added 20 as Shawnee State ended WVU Tech’s season with an 85-64 win in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday.
Tech (12-9), the No. 3 seed in Indianapolis Bracket A, fell behind 22-10 after the first quarter and never got on track. The Golden Bears shot just 23-of-63 (36.5 percent) from the floor for the game.
Brittney Justice had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Tech. Brianna Ball had 14 points and five boards, and Whittney Justice scored 13 points.
Roney had nine rebounds and four steals for Shawnee State (19-8), the No. 2 seed. Snow also had nine board and dished out five assists.
Shawnee State will take on top seed St. Francis (Ill.) Saturday at 8 p.m. for the bracket championship. The winner will advance to the Sweet Sixteen next week in Sioux City, Iowa.