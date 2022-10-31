Tech women break 100 in opening victories

WVU Tech could not have asked for a better start.
The Golden Bears tipped off the season with the Hampton Inn Beckley Golden Bear Tip-Off and gained a pair of runaway victories, taking down Voorhees College (105-70) and Bluefield University (106-61).
The Golden Bears were led by junior Faith N. Silva, who recorded a total of 46 points over both games. Silva also finished with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.
Freshman Alva Hedrich produced 36 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a block.
Junior Breeana Grigsby and freshman Janaya Berry had 23 points each, while junior Valiyah Yazzie finished with 22 points. Grigsby also pulled down a team-high 17 rebounds while Yazzie had 12 and Berry grabbed eight boards.
Sophomore Ca'Vashia Johnson dished out a team-best 13 assists to go with 19 points, five boards, three steals and three blocks.
Tech (2-0) will head to University of the Cumberlands Thursday for the two-day Patriot Classic. The opponent on Thursday will be Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, followed by Simmons College of Kentucky on Thursday.
