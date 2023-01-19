The attrition that started since before Day One for the WVU Tech women’s basketball team and won’t seem to let up has made consistency impossible to attain. Not only have players been forced into unfamiliar roles, but the situation has brought on an all-hands-on-deck philosophy.
For one night, at least, it worked on Thursday in what the team hopes is a springboard into the final month of the regular season.
Rylee Allie’s shot with 1.2 seconds left sent the game to overtime, then Tech scored the final six points after falling behind by one with less than a minute to go for a 71-66 win over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The win helped the Golden Bears (12-8, 5-4 River States Conference) keep pace in the East Division. They are in third place, one game behind Alice Lloyd and two games ahead of Point Park.
“They’re still figuring out how to play with the new groupings and out of position,” second-year coach Roger Hodge said. “I’m proud of them because they are adjusting, adapting. I think earlier in the year they might have folded the tent, but that shows their growth that they stayed with it. So I’m proud of them.”
Tech led much of the first half until the Pomeroys (11-6, 3-6) scored the last eight points before the break, including Abbi Parker’s 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left for a 29-28 lead. The Golden Bears then turned in a dreadful third quarter — they shot 20 percent (3-of-15) from the floor — and the Pomeroys took their biggest lead of the game, 42-33 with 1:41 left in the period.
In the fourth, one player didn’t step up for the Golden Bears. Contributions instead came from many sources to suddenly set up an exciting 15 minutes.
“That’s just what we talked about (in the locker room), how many different people made different plays and did different things to help pull us out of the fire,” Hodge said. “And I think that’s the mark of a good team, when you can get it from a lot of different people and overcome what we did tonight.”
One of them was Valiyah Yazzie, who was playing her first game since getting injured against Thomas More on Dec. 30 and entering concussion protocol.
“At first I was nervous and scared, but as fourth quarter came along I was getting shots up, and even though they were not falling, I kept shooting and my teammates kept saying, ‘Keep shooting and they will be there,’” Yazzie said. “I just tried to be like a role player, giving out assists and looking for the right people, looking for the open man. Not to put pressure on me. Just relax and stay calm.”
She struggled through the first three quarters, missing her first six 3-point attempts. That changed early in the fourth when she stepped in front of a wayward pass for a steal and layup, then hit her first 3 to turn a seven-point Tech deficit into a 44-42 game.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods went back up by five before the Golden Bears scored the next eight points to take their first lead since the second quarter. The run ended on a Yazzie layup after a steal and assist from Janaya Berry, then Yazzie passed to 3-point specialist Faith Silva — who started the possession with a steal — for a deep trey and 50-47 Tech lead with 4:18 to go.
The game was back-and-forth from there, with the Pomeroys twice taking the lead. The last made it look as if Tech’s comeback was going to be for naught when Kylee Stepp hit a 3 with 15.6 seconds left and Brionna Sims made 1 of 2 free throws for a 58-56 lead with 8.2 on the clock.
On the inbound, Allie dribbled the length of the floor, went to the left of the rim and banked the ball in to tie it at 58-58.
In overtime, Tech was able to go up 64-62 on a layup by Berry. The Pomeroys fought back and had a 66-65 lead with 1:06 to go. But Silva’s jumper with :53.2 to play put Tech back up 67-66, and Alva Hedrich and Yazzie were 4 of 4 at the line in the final 27 seconds.
The Pomeroys struggled at the line in the fourth quarter and overtime, hitting on 8 of 16 attempts.
Avalee Jeffers had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods.
Hedrich had 18 points and 15 rebounds and was 8 of 9 at the free throw line for Tech. Silva had 15 points while Yazzie finished with 10 points and four assists off the bench.
Tech’s roster depletion began even before the start of practice when center Elle Baker and guard Leonor Ferreira were both lost for the season. Breeana Grigsby and Emilee Whitt have since suffered season-ending ACL injuries and Savanna Bailey is also likely out with the same.
“It’s been by committee,” Hodge said of players stepping up. “Rylee has certainly grown up a lot over these last few weeks. We’ve had to play Avery Lucas and Kierra Richmond as fours. They’re not fours, but they’ve had to do that some for us and we’ve had to adjust our system to accommodate for it.
“We’ve just got to learn to play a little differently. Hopefully we can build off tonight and get a little better at what we’re doing.”
It was just the third win for the Golden Bears since Nov. 26 as the injuries mount up.
“It was a big win. Big conference game,” Yazzie said. “We needed this win. We’ve been on a losing streak. This win will help us with motivation and get back together as a team for placement in the conference. Big conference games coming up, so we will use it as motivation.”
l l l
The Tech men made it a sweep with an 80-69 victory over the Pomeroys.
Ashton Parker scored a season-high 32 points for the Golden Bears (11-8, 6-3), who have won three straight. Bryce Radford added 19 to go with five rebounds and four assists.
Tarik Dixon and Keith Germain both scored 14 for the Pomeroys (6-12, 1-8). Davin Miller added 11 and Aaron Collins 10.
Before the game, Tech junior and Oak Hill graduate Andrew Work was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point in last week’s 81-76 win over Indiana East.
The Tech men and women will be back in action Saturday with a home doubleheader against Indiana-Kokomo.
The women will tip at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
