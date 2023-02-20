The WVU Tech women’s basketball team was playing pretty well in the season’s final weeks.
The Golden Bears nearly knocked off Rio Grande, the nation’s No. 13 team. They shot almost 50 percent against Ohio Christian in game that came down to the final second.
They averaged 95.5 points in those two games. However, they ultimately came away with a three-game losing streak to end the regular season.
The annual do-over that is conference tournament time starts Wednesday for the Golden Bears, who were able to finish as the third seed in the River States Conference’s East Division. That nets them a trip to West No. 2 Oakland City for a quarterfinal game against the Mighty Oaks with a tip-off of 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
A litany of injuries continues to plague Tech (16-12 overall, 9-8 RSC), still making consistency hard to come by.
“We’ve shuffled around lineups so much throughout the year and we are very young, and I think that’s a product of that,” second-year head coach Roger Hodge said. “One thing that we are working really, really hard on is consistency and effort. We played really well for the majority of the game against Rio, who obviously is the best team in our league. And then we play against Ohio Christian, which granted is a very good offensive team, but they have a kid who was averaging 10 (points) a game that scored 35 against us. So we just couldn’t get enough stops against them.”
The finale came Saturday at Alice Lloyd and was a struggle throughout. Tech shot 28.8 percent on the afternoon and lost 69-56.
One theme for the Golden Bears during the skid has been digging holes too deep to emerge from, often because of one bad quarter. They trailed Rio by 18 in the fourth quarter before getting to within three late.
They were outscored 21-6 in the second quarter against Ohio Christian and fell behind 22-7 in the first at Alice Lloyd.
“We have the long stretches where we just kind of fall off the map a little bit,” Hodge said.
Tech is getting a rematch with Oakland City (19-7, 14-4), which defeated the Golden Bears 89-67 Jan. 7 in Charleston. Tech fell behind 23-4 in the first quarter that afternoon.
The Golden Bears played that game without Valiyah Yazzie (12.9 points per game), who has hit numerous big shots down the stretch and is averaging 2.9 assists since her return from injury.
“They’re very good, and what makes them extremely tough as a tournament opponent is they do so many things and you have really a day and a half to prepare when you’re driving six and a half hours to get there,” Hodge said of the Mighty Oaks. “They throw a lot at you, so you’ve got to fill your kids’ brains with some stuff in a hurry.”
Emilee Hope is the Oaks’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game and averages 2.5 steals. Jalaya Dowell averages 11.8 to go with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, and Davinique Campbell averages 10.1 points and 8.2 boards. Taylor Dillard leads the way with 5.2 assists.
Tech’s Faith Silva was the bright spot against Alice Lloyd, shooting 6-of-13 from 3-point range and finishing with a game-high 27 points. She leads the team at 17.9 points per game.
Alva Hedrich (13.7 ppg, 10.8 rpg) had her double-double streak snapped at five against Alice Lloyd but grabbed 17 rebounds. Ca’Vashia Johnson averages 8.4 points and 3.2 assists.
Freshman Rylee Allie has turned it on in the month of February. The Cabell Midland graduate, who scored a career-high 23 points against Ohio Christian, is averaging 15.4 and has hit 6 of 12 3-pointers over her last five games.
“When she came here — and of course we watched her in high school and then she came here and tried out — we felt she had the kind of potential that she has shown over the last few weeks,” Hodge said. “I think it’s one of those things as a freshman, that there was a learning curve to it, but once she figured it out and got confident, she at times has been our best player.”
If the Golden Bears win Wednesday, they will take on that night’s Indiana East/Rio Grande winner on Saturday. Indiana East, the fourth seed in the West, advanced with a 110-103 overtime victory over East No. 5 Ohio Christian Monday night.
Rio Grande is the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.
