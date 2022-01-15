Tech wins 13th straight, defeats Brescia 83-63

SUMMERSVILLE — Gunner Short had a big day with 21 points and seven assists as No. 23 WVU Tech defeated Brescia 83-63 on Saturday, extending its winning streak to 13 games.
Short was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and sank all seven of his free throw attempts.
The Golden Bears (16-2 overall, 7-0 River States Conference) led 48-25 at halftime and went up by as much as 33, 76-43, with eight minutes to play after a three-point play from Short.
The Bearcats (5-12, 3-6) were able to outscore Tech 20-7 the rest of the way — Keondre King’s 3-pointer with 1:47 left was the Golden Bears’ only field goal in the final eight minutes.
Andreas Jonsson was also 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to go with five rebounds. Juvante Hayes added 14 points.
Tech shot 28 of 54 (51.9 percent) from the floor and was 12 of 13 (92.3 percent) at the line.
Tay Smith led Brescia with 15 points. Tre Pillow had 13 and Michael Caswell 12.
Tech will return to Summersville Monday to take on Oakland City. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.