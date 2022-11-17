Thursday saw a successful start to the conference season for WVU Tech basketball.
Alva Hedrich came off the bench to score 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help lead the Golden Bear women to a 99-72 win over Carlow at Appalachian Bible College.
The men followed with a 79-71 victory over the Celtics.
The women (5-2, 1-0 River States Conference) dominated from the beginning and led 54-38 at halftime. Paced by Hedrich, Tech held a 45-15 advantage in bench points. She was joined by Breeana Grigsby, who scored 17.
Starters Faith Silva and Valiyah Silvie added 19 and 18 points, respectively. Ca’Vashia Johnson had eight assists.
Tech outscored the Celtics 44-20 in the paint.
Carlow (4-2, 0-1) got a game-high 29 points from Emiley Hillgartner, who also had five assists. Emma Aubrey added 11 points, Megan Ost grabbed nine boards and Sydney Carr dished out six assists.
The men’s game was much tighter, but with the same result.
Carlow led by 56-52 halfway through the second half before Tech started to chip away, taking the lead for good at 57-56 on a jumper from Brant Smithers. That was part of a 15-2 run as the Golden Bears took their biggest lead at 67-58 with 4:49 to play.
Ashton Parker had 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Golden Bears (3-2, 1-0), and Will Hill scored a game-high 28 points, including seven 3-pointers. Smithers added 17 points.
Riley Comforti had 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists for Carlow (1-6, 0-1). Nehemiah Brazil scored 10 points and Isaiah Stein pulled down seven rebounds.
Tech will host the conference’s other Pittsburgh team, Point Park, on Saturday. The women will play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.