The WVU Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to Beckley Tuesday evening, each headed in different directions.
The Golden Bears will host Ohio Valley at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
The men take a five-game winning streak into their game. They sit 8-2 overall – their best 10-game start under third-year head coach James Long – and are 3-0 in the River States Conference.
Tech’s five-game run started with the three conference wins, which came by an average score of 80.0-52.7. Most recently, Tech won both of its games in the annual NAIA Showcase in Kingsport, Tenn.
In Saturday’s 76-75 win over Southeastern, Tech led 41-33 at halftime before the Fire took a 75-73 lead late. Oak Hill alumnus Andrew Work hit a free throw to make it a one-point game, then buried two with 8 seconds on the clock to give the Golden Bears the lead and eventual win.
Work finished the game with 23 points and nine rebounds.
The following day, Tech took down Central Baptist 80-60. Rio Grande transfer Gunner Short came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points.
Tech’s only two losses came to preseason No. 1 and reigning national champion Shawnee State 93-62, in which the Golden Bears shot 35.6 percent from the field, and 74-61 to Grace College, which, like Southeastern, received votes in the Top 25 poll.
The Golden Bears are second in the RSC in points allowed at 68.4 and fourth in points scored (78.6 per game).
The women, meanwhile, dropped both games at Kingsport and have lost three straight. They are 2-7 overall, but it’s not like they have played an easy schedule.
In addition to starting the season with an exhibition at West Virginia University, the Golden Bears have lost to three top 10 teams – 2021 national runner-up and preseason No. 2 Thomas More (66-44), No. 3 Campbellsville (91-59) and No. 9 Concordia (74-59).
The Golden Bears’ lone conference loss in three games came to Rio Grande last week. The RedStorm is now 11-0 after upsetting No. 9 Indiana Tech 85-79.
Tech’s biggest problem has been taking care of the ball. The Golden Bears average 20.4 turnovers per game, including a total of 75 in the three top 10 losses.
The Ohio Valley women have played only two games – an 82-80 loss to Penn State-Greater Allegheny and 84-50 conference loss to Indiana East.
The men are 0-6 overall, 0-1 in the conference.
Ohio Valley is in its debut season in the River States Conference.
The Tech men will play five of their next seven games at home to take them to the start of the new year. The women have a five-game road trip after Tuesday before hosting Indiana East on Dec. 30.
