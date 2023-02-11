Try as they might, the WVU Tech women couldn’t quite catch Rio Grande.
The Golden Bears consistently fought off double-digit leads and trailed by as little as three in the final minutes, but the No. 13 RedStorm was able to hold on for a 102-96 win Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The game looked all but lost in the fourth quarter when Tech fell behind 97-79 with 6:48 on the clock. But as they had done all afternoon, the Golden Bears got themselves back in it.
A 14-0 run made it a 97-93 game with 3:35 still to play. Valiyah Yazzie and Rylee Allie both hit key 3-pointers and Yazzie found Alva Hedrich on a backdoor cut to punctuate the burst.
A shot by Rio’s Lavender Ward stopped the run, but another 3 by Yazzie made it 99-96 with 2:04 left.
But that was the last Tech would score, and Ward made it a two-possession game with a nice drive to the basket after making the defense think pass with a minute to go.
Ella Skeens led Rio Grande (23-3, 14-1 River States Conference) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Kaylee Darnell had 22 points and Jocelyn Abraham 21. Azyiah Williams dished out 11 assists.
Yazzie was 5-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points for Tech (16-10, 9-6). Allie had 20 points, including 12 of 14 for Tech in a stretch overlapping the second and third quarters.
Hedrich had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ca’Vashia Johnson and Faith Silva had 14 and 12 points, respectively.
It was a bit of the opposite for the Tech men.
Rio Grande was the one playing catchup, and the RedStorm completed the comeback.
The Golden Bears led by eight early in the second half, but Rio Grande surged ahead behind its 3-point shooting and went on to beat Tech 68-60.
The game was tied 19-19 toward the end of a low-scoring first half before Tech scored the last six points, including a 3-pointer by Bryce Radford and a three-point play by Darrin Martin with 9.8 to go, resulting in a 25-19 lead at the break.
After Tech scored the first points of the second half, the RedStorm started its surge.
Two 3-pointers by Trent Hundley and another from Shiloah Blevins helped make it a one-point game. The Golden Bears went ahead 32-30 before Rio Grande outscored them 14-5 over the next 4:23 to take a 44-37 lead with 10:20 to play.
The RedStorm (1-5, 14-1) led by as much as 13 with less than a minute to play.
Hundley scored 20 points and Blevins 17 for Rio Grande.
The game did end with an entertaining moment for the Golden Bears (12-13, 7-8).
After Trey Robertson missed the back end of a double bonus free throw with 1.6 on the clock, Andrew Work got the rebound and dished to Brant Smithers, who launched an 80-foot desperation shot and got it to go in.
Work finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Smithers scored 11 points.
Tech will play its final home games of the season versus Ohio Christian for Senior Night on Tuesday. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
