CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Mid-South Conference Player of the Year EJ Onu finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds as NAIA No. 6 Shawnee State defeated WVU Tech 76-70 Saturday in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.
James Jones added 27 points and 10 boards as the Bears (27-2) won the Crestview Hills, Ky., Bracket A. Tech was the third seed and Shawnee State was No. 1.
Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson scored 21 apiece for Tech (13-7). Jonsson, who scored his 1,000th career point in Friday’s first round win over Rochester (Mich.), was 5-of-5 from 3-point range.
Scruggs added eight rebounds. Darrin Martin scored 14 points.
The Golden Bears shot 50 percent from 3 (15-of-30), while Shawnee State was just 1-of-12 (8.3 percent).