On March 12, the WVU Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams will feel as if they have come full circle.
It was on that date last year that the sports world stood still. The Golden Bears were in another time zone, ready for the NAIA Division II national championships, when they were called back home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When the calendar makes its way back to that date next week, it will have a totally different feel.
The Tech men and women both won their River States Conference Tournament semifinal games on Saturday. With the wins come automatic bids to the NAIA national tournament, which will begin March 12 and 13 on campus sites.
No matter which date they play, it will be a far cry from where they were a year ago.
Of more immediate concern, however, is that both teams still have a game to play before then. Each will host rival Rio Grande Tuesday with the conference titles on the line.
The women will play at 5:15 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
On Saturday, the women defeated Asbury in dramatic fashion. Senior Whittney Justice’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer sealed Tech’s 75-72 win.
Alex Gray had 20 points, Justice and ShanEttine Butler both scored 13 and Brittney Justice scored 10 for Tech (11-8).
The men were 11-of-13 from 3-point range and pulled away from Alice Lloyd for an 82-68 win.
Andreas Jonsson led Tech (11-6) with 16 points (11-6). Thomas Hailey had 15, Andrew Work 14, Tamon Scruggs 13 and Juvanté Hayes 11.