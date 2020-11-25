Tech men tasting success in a strange season

Normally, if things work out right, the WVU Tech men’s soccer team would be thinking about the national tournament right about this time.
Of course, there is nothing normal about these times. Oh, the Golden Bears still have national tournament aspirations. But to get there, they will have to wait until April.
The Covid-19 pandemic led the NAIA to delay all fall sports national championships until the spring. The River States Conference followed suit with many of its championships, including men’s soccer.
On top of that, Tech still isn’t finished with its regular season. Two games that were postponed due to Covid-19 issues have been rescheduled for the second semester.
It definitely has not been a typical season.
“It was difficult at times,” head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. “There were often games we would have to wait 12, 13 days in between games, so it can get tough to keep the boys motivated and wanting to train, especially when games are getting canceled so often.”
The players were able to overcome the inconsistency. Tech is 7-1, including a 6-1 conference record. Its only loss was a 1-0 overtime decision at Asbury in the second game of the season.
“The boys were pretty consistent once the games started going,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “It was a little bit difficult at first, like early on in the season. The boys, before the preseason started, I think they were unsure whether the season was going to go ahead, so they didn’t come back probably what they should have been. The first couple of games of the season we had a few issues.
“Once we got them back into shape and once we got playing again, we did well.”
Tech won both the RSC regular season and tournament championships last season before getting upset by Madonna (Mich.) in the first round of the national tournament. The Golden Bears lost several players from that team, including RSC Player of the Year Rolando Sanchez and Defensive Player of the Year Allan Costa, who is now a student assistant. Also gone are all-conference first-teamers Jesus Naves, Manuel Garcia, Sergio Sanchez, Tina Alvaro and Jorge Martinez.
Second-teamers Luis Alejandro Jaimes and Pablo Muniz Rocandio returned and have been key so far. Alejandro Jaimes, a sophomore, leads the team with seven goals, 29 shots and 16 shots on goal, while Muniz Rocandio, a senior, is the team leader with five assists to go with five goals.
Sophomore Fletcher Caponecchia has five goals and three assists. Anders Sandsto has scored six goals, while Ruben Martin Macias has four goals and five assists.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with how we did this fall,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We finished the season with seven wins out of eight (games). Can’t complain too much of that. The one loss that we did have was kind of a little bit unexpected. That was a disappointing result. But we bounced back and we won six games in a row after that defeat. It was a good reaction after losing that game.”
The last two wins of that current streak came against Point Park (5-3) and University of the Cumberlands (1-0) in games that had been postponed. Tech has two more postponed games rescheduled for the spring — March 27 against Indiana East and April 1 against Ohio Christian. Both games will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
As of now, the Golden Bears lead the conference standings. The tournament will start April 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played April 13 and the championship will be decided April 17. All games will be played on the home fields of the highest seeds.
The national tournament is scheduled to start April 22-24 on campus sites before moving to Columbia County, Ga., May 4-10.
So now Hewitt-Fisher is faced with yet another challenge — keeping the team in shape and motivated for the next two months while several miles apart. Students are now on Thanksgiving break and will conclude the semester remotely, and will not return to campus until Jan. 12.
“For the next few weeks I want them to focus on finishing their academic work,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “Once they’ve taken care of that, we’ll send them out a winter workout program. Then once we get them back in January, we’ll have probably four weeks to prepare for our first spring game. So hopefully that’s enough time to get them ready.”
One more change for Tech soccer — Hewitt-Fisher and his wife Stevie are expecting their first child in early December.
“We’re going to have one more soccer fan come the spring season,” he said.
