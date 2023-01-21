Hunter White’s jumper put Indiana-Kokomo ahead with 28 seconds on the clock, then Julien Hunter stole the ball with three seconds to go to preserve the Cougars’ 64-63 win over WVU Tech Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (11-9, 6-4 River States Conference) had taken a 63-62 lead on a shot by Bryce Radford with 44 seconds to play.
The game was close throughout, with seven lead changes and four ties.
The West Division-leading Cougars (15-5, 9-1) led 36-33 at halftime before Tech tied it on a 3-pointer by Brant Smithers 18 seconds into the second half.
The Golden Bears took their biggest lead of the half at 55-49 when Radford converted three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer with 5:42 to go. They stayed in front until a jumper by Xavier Hines put the Cougars ahead 62-61 with 1:13 to play.
White finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Noah Harris also had 16 points, and Darian Porch had 11 points and seven boards.
Andrew Work had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Bears. Radford and Parker both scored 12 points.
Tech will play the first of four straight road games at Midway on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
