Tech men clinch No. 1 seed in RSC Tournament

WVU Tech held Ohio Christian to two shots and the Golden Bears scored three goals in each half of a 6-0 win Monday in Beckley. The win gave the Golden Bears their second straight River States Conference regular season championship and clinched the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that starts Thursday.
Pablo Muniz Rocandio and Anders Sandsto scored two goals apiece for Tech, ranked No. 24 in the nation.
The Golden Bears (12-3, 8-1 RSC) will receive a bye into the semifinals. They will host the winner of No. 4 Asbury and No. 5 Oakland City on Tuesday, April 13, at 5 p.m.
Rio Grande is the No. 2 seed and also received a bye. The RedStorm will host the winner of No. 3 Point Park and No. 6 Indiana East in next Tuesday's other semifinal.
The championship game will be held Saturday, April 17, at the home of the highest remaining seed. The winner will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.