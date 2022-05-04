Tech getting a real steal in Liberty's Williams

WVU Tech is getting the steal of the recruiting season.
That’s the way Liberty coach Chad Williams sees it.
Liberty’s A.J. Williams, whose high school career was cut short by injuries and the pandemic, on Wednesday signed to continue his career at nearby Tech. While suitors who had lined up after watching Williams’ career begin to blossom his freshman year started to fall by the wayside, especially after a knee injury ended his senior season in preseason, the Golden Bears stood beside the 6-foot-5 Williams.
“For them to give him the opportunity and have enough faith in him with the injuries he has had, I think he made the right decision going to West Virginia Tech,” coach Williams said. “One hundred percent (Tech is getting a steal). I told him my opinion was West Virginia Tech was the best fit for him, the coaching staff was a good fit for him personally and I think in a couple years they are really going to see the difference and what a lot of people missed out on.”
Williams' career of injuries is well chronicled. He appeared in just 42 career games; his freshman year was his only complete season. The cruelest blow came in a scrimmage game at Shady Spring last Dec. 5 when he suffered a devastating knee injury which required a complete rebuild.
He finished his career averaging 17.4 points in those 42 games (730 career points), with 104 career 3-pointers and 35 double-figure games (16 of those with 20 or more) with a career-high 41 against Van in the opener his junior season.
Instead of dwelling on the past, he is excited about continuing his career at Tech.
“I’m super excited,” Williams said of his signing. “I’m ready to get back on the floor. It’s been a while. I’m definitely going to redshirt my first year, just make sure my knee is ready to go and not try to rush it or anything and just get stronger, so I’ll be able to play.”
Despite the litany of lengthy injury-induced layoffs, Williams never doubted his ability to play at the next level.
“I always knew I would end up going somewhere, I just didn’t know where,” Williams said. “I feel like it set me back, but I’m happy with my decision. I love the atmosphere (at Tech). They are competitive, they win, it’s just great. I’m ready to begin my career with a program with a winning background.”
While he never doubted it, there were some dark days. Along with being his coach, Chad Williams is also A.J.’s uncle, so he had some insight into how tough it was at times for Williams to keep a positive outlook when he missed well over half his career.
“I never doubted his ability, but the situation, you just wondered,” the coach said. “He had several places interested and then after the ACL for a lot of people it became, ‘Well, we will just have to wait and see.’”
Scoring has never been a problem for Williams, who still spends most of his time in the gym, where his signing was held Wednesday, although he has not been fully released, getting shots up.
That’s the attribute he feels he will bring to Tech.
“I think my shooting (is the strongest attribute), I’ll be known more as a shooter like I was my freshman year,” Williams said. “These last few years I was more into driving the ball which you didn’t get to see in season, but outside (in AAU) I was more into driving the ball and not taking as many 3s. I think at Tech my shooting will be enhanced.”
“I think when he gets full-time coaching in a college program he’s going to develop into a much better defender, and I think he is going to be a lot better at attacking the basket than he was able to show as a high school player.”
It would be hard to find a player who deserved a signing day more than Williams, but he said reasons for his high school career being interrupted are things on which he tries not to dwell.
“It crosses my mind sometimes, but I try to keep going, moving forward and being the best I can be,” Williams said of his prep career cut short. “It definitely sucked (missing so much time) but it’s just the way it goes. But you can’t complain about it. You just have to get back up and keep going.”