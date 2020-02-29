Tech falls to Kokomo on an uncharacteristic day

summersville — Saturday was an uncharacteristic day for the No. 15 ranked WVU Tech men's basketball team.
After earning the right to host their River States Conference Tournament games, the Golden Bears were forced to play Saturday's semifinal round game in Summersville due to a scheduling conflict at its normal home venue, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Couple that with a tough shooting day for Tech, an inspired team performance from No. 22 ranked Indiana-Kokomo and a 24-point day from Cougars' standout Trequan Spivey, the uncharacteristic day turned into a 73-64 loss for the Golden Bears.
WVU Tech could manage only 22 made field goals on 63 attempts and from behind the arc, the Golden Bears were only 9-for-34.
"We just didn't make shots and (Indiana-Kokomo) did a really good job of being in the gaps today," WVU Tech head coach James Long said. "We spend so much time shooting the ball (in practice) and shooting the ball has gotten us to this point. If we played that game over again, I would take all those shots again because it was the right play in most cases."
"We have great shooters and we spend a lot of time on it," Long went on to say. "We pride ourselves on it. We want to get to the rim as well and we are not just settling for 3s. We tried to get it to the rim tonight, but, they have one of the best shot blockers in the nation in (Desean) Hampton."
Indiana-Kokomo came to Summersville needing a win to enhance its chances of making the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament.
WVU Tech had previously secured its spot in the tournament by winning the RSC regular season title. The winner of the RSC Tournament is also guaranteed a national tournament berth.
Although the Cougars could make the tournament as an at-large team, Kokomo head coach, Eric Echelbarger knew Saturday's matchup was big for his team.
"I feel like we are on the bubble and that is how you have to play," Echelbarger said. "I still feel we are on the bubble either way. Nothing is guaranteed and we knew this was an extremely important game for us."
The game started in typical Tech fashion with Juvante' Hayes burying a deep 3. That is where typical ended as it would be the only lead of the day for the Golden Bears.
Back-to-back scores from Darian Porch and three straight free-throws from Spivey built a six-point lead. It was a sign of things to come as the Cougars would make several long runs on the day to keep Tech frustrated.
After watching Tech cut the lead to one, Kokomo ran off 14 points in a row behind the strong inside play from Hampton.
"We weren't ourselves tonight. The ball would stick tonight and we were stagnate," Long said. "You are going to have those games and we have a done a great job of limiting the times we have had games like this. Unfortunately it happened in the semifinals."
Tech fought its way back to within four points when Dominik King hits a 3 with 5:16 to play in the opening half, only to see the Cougars connect on three straight trips and eventually lead 38-27 at the break.
"It is been a (crazy) ride this year. We have had a lot of issues. We have had major injuries throughout the year. Literally, just a couple games ago we got back to full strength," Echelbarger said.
King scored the first bucket of the second half before Kokomo exploded on a 15-5 run which included a personal 7-0 run from Spivey, to lead 53-34 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
"We now have Trequan back in there playing well," Echelbarger said. "He missed a bunch of games second semester and our team is rolling right now. (WVU Tech) is an excellent offensive team. They move the ball and they are one of the leading assists teams in the NAIA. Coach (Long) does a really good job over there. To be able to guard like we did, says a lot about our preparation."
The biggest lead of the game was 22 points with 4:37 to play before the Golden Bears finally found the range down the stretch and hit thee shots from behind the arc to cut into the lead.
King scored back-to-back buckets in the final 30 seconds to get the lead back inside double figures, but Tech could get no closer.
"We knew what a really great team WVU Tech is and knew we had to buy-in and play for 40 minutes," Echelbarger said. "If you give up just a little, just like at the end, they are right back in there. It takes a 40-minute effort on the road. I am really proud of the guys."
"In my mind, I am always looking to be the best version of us," Long said. "Looking at it as, we could have done better and we could have won that game. In the same breath, Kokomo did a great job. They are fighting for their lives and they did a good job today."
Indiana-Kokomo (26-6)
Desean Hampton 8, Trequan Spivey 24, Ditwan Gary 6, Darian Porch 6, Akil McClain 21, Billie Webster 4, Bryce Hudson 2, Alante Harper 2. Totals: 27-57 12-17 73.
WVU Tech (23-8)
Junior Arrey 16, Andreas Jonsson 5, Dominik King 12, Juvante' Hayes 14, Andrew Work 9, Darrin Martin 4, Kevein Thomas-Griffin 2, Tamon Scruggs 2. Totals: 22-63 11-12 64.
IUK: 38 35 — 73
WVUT: 27 37 — 64
3-point goals: IUK: 2 (McClain), WVUT: 9 (Arrey 2, Jonsson, King 2, Hayes 3, Work). Fouled out: Jonnson