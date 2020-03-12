Tech basketball seasons end after NAIA cancels championships

Following the lead of several before it, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday that all of its winter sports championships have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Included are the tournaments that have already started, including the Division II men's and women's basketball national tournaments. That brings a sudden and disappointing end to both teams from WVU Tech.
Both tournaments started Wednesday, and the Tech women advanced with a 72-69 first round win over Morningside (Iowa) in Sioux City, Iowa. It was Tech's first-ever win in a national tournament game.
The men were supposed to start play Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D., against Grace College (Ind.). The Golden Bears were set to make their fourth consecutive tournament appearance.
The NAIA made the announcement on its website.
"The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be cancelling (sic) all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."
Several organizations have decided to cancel events because of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Each of the Power 5 conferences called off their postseason tournaments on Thursday, which affects West Virginia University in the Big 12.
All other conferences also canceled, including Conference USA. That derails Marshall's men's and women's teams, both of which won first round games on Wednesday.
That, in turn, puts the NCAA Tournament in question. It was already announced Wednesday that the general public would not be allowed into the regional sites for the tournament, which is one of the biggest events on the American sports calendar.